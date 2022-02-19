Scotland's papers: Missed calls to NHS 24 and fallout from Storm Eunice

Scotland's papers: Missed calls to NHS 24 and fallout from Storm EunicePublished26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The number of abandoned calls to NHS 24 over the winter is the lead story in The Scotsman. It says "astonishing" figures have revealed more than a quarter of people hung up before staff were able to answer, leading opposition politicians to accuse the health secretary of failing to provide NHS staff with proper support.Image caption, The Herald focuses on the same story, saying 240,000 calls were missed - with the worst period being in September 2021 when more than 68,000 were left unanswered. Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane is quoted as saying the figures are particularly concerning given that patients have been urged to call NHS 24 before turning up at over-stretched A&E departments.Image caption, Elsewhere, Storm Eunice dominates several of the front pages. The Daily Record leads with the mother of a sick baby girl hailing hero passers-by who helped push an ambulance that was taking them to hospital out of the snow.Image caption, The Press and Journal has a more downbeat tone, saying "more misery on the way" with Scotland set to be hit with extreme weather over the coming days.Image caption, A lighthouse nearly being engulfed by an enormous wave is the lead image on the front of the i weekend, with the headline "122mph storm batters Britain". The high-speed gust on the Isle of Wight set a provisional record in England. The paper reports that three people in the UK were killed and several others seriously injured due to falling trees and flying debris.Image caption, The Times estimates that more than 200,000 homes were without power in England and Wales as darkness fell on Friday night, with energy firms under pressure to quickly restore power. "Day of destruction" is the headline dominating the front page, with its lead image of the damaged O2 building.Image caption, The scenes at the O2 provide Daily Telegraph cartoonist Matt with inspiration. He depicts a couple forlornly looking into their garden saying: "We never visited the Dome, but now a bit of the Dome has visited us." The paper's lead story suggests that around the country, some power cuts could last 48 hours, and potentially even longer in more rural areas.Image caption, The cost of cleaning up the storm is expected to exceed £500m, the Daily Express reports. Its headline is "Battered by killer storm".Image caption, The Daily Start leads with a "storm" of a different kind - saying angry chip shop owners are warning that soaring costs could force them out of business.Image caption, Although Storm Eunice features on the Daily Mail front page, its lead story is an interview with the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, who has told the paper that the UK is in a "struggle" to protect its way of life. He warns that China and Russia are waging an all-encompassing "contest" for international supremacy, the paper says.Image caption, The National leads with new figures from the Office of National Statistics showing the richest 10% of people in Scotland are more than 200 times wealthier than the poorest 10%.Image caption, The Glasgow Times highlights concerns that the legendary King Tut's music venue could be put a risk of being shut down if it breaches proposed council rules on noise levels affecting neighbouring properties.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening news has an interview with a woman saying being forced to live in her mouse-infested council flat for almost a year makes her feel "physically sick".Image caption, The Courier says former St Johnstone footballer Roddy Grant has been charged over an alleged assault at a pub in Perth.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph features tributes to a former recipient of Dundee's Citizen of the Year award who has died at the age of 59.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a 61-year-old man being repeatedly stabbed during an attack in the Park Street area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Thursday morning.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.