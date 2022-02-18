Scotland's papers: Putin false flag fears and braced for Storm Eunice

Scotland's papers: Putin false flag fears and braced for Storm EunicePublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine make several front pages. The Scotsman shows an image of a shelled nursery school in the Donbas region, which is thought to be a "false flag operation" by Russian-backed separatists aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian government.Image caption, The Metro says Boris Johnson called the incident a "spurious provocation for Russian attack".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph pictures Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the cockpit of a Typhoon fighter jet during his visit to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. It goes on to report that both US President Joe Biden and Mr Johnson have warned that invasion of Ukraine could happen within days.Image caption, The Times says that Whitehall is convinced that Vladimir Putin is about to invade. The paper adds that Boris Johnson said Moscow was behind shelling in Ukraine's disputed eastern region, which led to a strike on a nursery. Its main photo is Team GB's curling captain Bruce Mouat - whose team will go for a gold medal in Beijing's Winter Olympics.Image caption, "UK braced for the 100mph sting jet storm" is the i newspaper's lead. The paper reports that people across the UK are being urged to work from home and avoid travelling if possible. It says this storm has the same "sting jet" winds that were seen in the storm of 1987, a type of weather phenomenon which involves an intense and powerful wind.Image caption, "This week I shall mostly be staying in my bed" is the Daily Star's lead. In its light-hearted tone, the paper says to its readers: "Once you've been out to buy the Daily Star, can we suggest you go back to bed to avoid the 100mph winds from Storm Eunice?".Image caption, Hundreds of Scots are estimated to have prostate cancer but have not sought treatment due to the pandemic, The Herald reports.Image caption, The National leads with analysis from Prof John Curtice that Labour is more interested in winning back votes from English Brexiteers than Scots, and a "non-aggression pact" with the Liberal Democrats had been an "open secret for sometime".Image caption, The price of petrol is set to pass £1.50 per litre within days, adding another blow to consumers struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, the Scottish Daily Mail reports.Image caption, Expectations that violent crime is "almost certain" to hit the highest level since Nicola Sturgeon became first minister makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, A 76-year-old man who killed a cyclist when carrying out a "dangerous overtaking manoeuvre" has jailed, The Courier reports.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that a man was arrested and sent to Ninewells for assessment after a disturbance on a street in Dundee’s West End. It pictures the scene on Step Row, where at least eight police vehicles attended on Wednesday.Image caption, Plans to invest £1.4m in LED street lights in Aberdeenshire to reduce 80% of energy use are being discussed by the council, The Press and Journal reports.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the whole council area could become a short-term let control zone, meaning owners renting out a residential property that is not their own home would have to apply for a "change of use".Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a "top chef" accused of shoplifting and car theft after the collapse of his catering firm led to drug misuse.Image caption, A PE teacher accused of having sex with a pupil was photographed drinking wine in a hotel room on prom night, The Daily Record reports.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.