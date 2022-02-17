Scotland's papers: Queen's anguish and rising prices

Scotland's papers: Queen's anguish and rising pricesPublished5 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Scotland's national papers report on dual stories involving the Royal Family. A Metropolitan Police investigation into claims that Prince Charles' charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen comes the day after Prince Andrew settled a sex case. The Daily Express says the "Queen faces new anguish" with her two oldest sons.Image caption, The National says calls are growing for Prince Andrew to lose his Scots titles over the sex case that led to a multi-million pound out-of-court settlement.Image caption, "Yet another royal crisis" says the Daily Mail. It says that the Palace is "in shock a day after Andrew's disgrace". The Met have said that there have been no arrests or interviews under caution and the Prince's Foundation said it would be "inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".Image caption, The Times also reports on Prince Charles' "cash for honours" inquiry. The paper says that the investigation by the Met deepens the "crisis" for the royals. The paper's second story says the SNP has launched a "charm offensive" to defence contractors to convince them they can thrive in an independent Scotland.Image caption, The Herald reports that SNP ministers have been accused of "jeopardising future jobs and energy supplies" after it emerged no modelling has been carried out on the impact on the cost-of-living crisis of closing down Scotland's nuclear power stationsImage caption, The UK government is the target of The Scotsman's lead story. It reports that Rishi Sunak has been accused of "not doing anywhere near enough" to tackle the cost of living crisis as inflation hit a fresh 30-year high last month.Image caption, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has written an article for the Daily Telegraph saying there should be caution over the "false sense of security" from Russia, as the country claims that it is withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border. The paper says that Ms Truss echoes warnings from the US and Nato, that there is no evidence of any pullback and that the Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's border "may be increasing".Image caption, The Daily Record says a DJ's video confession that he raped a woman has led to calls for him to be prosecuted.Image caption, Crossing patrols, school swimming lessons and primary class teachers all face cuts in Perth and Kinross as the council tries to cut its budget, The Courier reports.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that an evidence review has concluded the death of a man found in Wick Harbour in 1997 was not murder.Image caption, A man who planned a bomb attack on the capital's Princes Street gardens as part of a Mexican "eco-terror" group has been jailed for eight years, the Edinburgh Evening News reports.Image caption, Plans to demolish a Victorian warehouse and build a 12-storey block of 24 flats have been met with anger, writes the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that two teenagers have denied murdering Scott Hector in an Aberdeen flat.Image caption, Who takes the place of sacked Dundee manager James McPake, is the question on the front of the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that one pub in Bristol has banned some drinks "for being unethical".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.