Scotland's papers: '48 hours to war' and footballer rape case claims

Image caption,

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be crowned side by side, the Scottish Mail on Sunday reports. According to the paper, the service at Westminster Abbey will be much shorter and cheaper than in the past, with Prince Charles' Coronation service expected to set the tone for the rest of his reign. The paper notes that plans - codenamed Operation Golden Orb - are under way for an overhaul to the only remaining religious Coronation in Europe.