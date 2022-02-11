Scotland's papers: Council tax boost for cost-of-living crisis and Met chief quits

Scotland's papers: Council tax boost for cost-of-living crisis and Met chief quitsPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The cost-of-living crisis features on a number of the front pages with the i leading on a £150 payment going to households in council tax bands A to D and all of those eligible for council tax reduction.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also features the funding announcement but points out that for many people the £150 payment will be swallowed up by an increase in council tax rates. This is because councils have been given complete control over local tax rates for the first time since 2007.Image caption, The Press and Journal points out some 1.85 million households will benefit from the payment, which will be delivered either as a direct cash payment or as a credit to council tax accounts.Image caption, "Cold comfort" is how The Metro reports the £150 payment, carrying comments from Finance Secretary Kate Forbes that she was aware it was "honestly not enough" given how much some households are struggling.Image caption, The scale of the cost-of-living challenge facing people is highlighted by The Scotsman, which carries a warning from charities that the £150 payment will "barely touch the sides" for many people.Image caption, Sticking with the same theme, Dundee's Evening Telegraph features city residents who are going to day centres to stay warm as they can't afford to heat their homes all day.Image caption, A think tank's call for a "far more radical" approach to discouraging car use in Glasgow - including a ban on cars in parts of the city centre - is the lead story in The Herald.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with an ongoing General Teaching Council for Scotland hearing about a woman accused of having sex with a pupil when she was a teacher.Image caption, The jailing of a Kinross man who kept a slave in a shed with no toilet and sent him to work for a pittance makes the front page of The Courier. James McCann forced the Hungarian national to live in a tent next to his caravan in Blyth, Northumberland, before moving him into a metal shed in the garden of his partner's home in the town.Image caption, Families of sex abuse victims speaking out about their trauma makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, Reports that missing Portobello woman Alice Byrne "entered the water alone" the morning she went missing makes the front page of Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, A court case involving a man who defrauded pensioners of more than £9,000 is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Scottish Sun has an exclusive about a woman who claims to have given massages to Prince Andrew.Image caption, The Daily Express reports on fears for the Queen's health after Prince Charles tested positive for Covid two days after meeting his mother.Image caption, The Daily Star focuses on tensions in Ukraine - and optimistically calls upon its readers to "stop World War Three... by the power of thought".Image caption, The resignation of London's top police officer makes the front page of some Scottish newspapers. The National reports that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her role after a series of damaging controversies.Image caption, The Times says the resignation leaves the UK's biggest police force "rudderless" when it is presiding over "one of the most politically sensitive investigations in its history" - the probe into parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid restrictions.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the first female commissioner was "forced out" by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, having been under pressure from a string of scandals.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.