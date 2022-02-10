Face mask rules to be eased in Scottish schools
Secondary school pupils in Scotland will not need to wear face coverings in classrooms from 28 February.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said scientific advisors had backed the move as part of a phased lifting of restrictions.
Pupils will still need to wear masks in communal areas and when moving around inside school buildings.
Ms Sturgeon said it would return pupils to "a more normal experience after many months of sacrifice".
The remaining restrictions on school assemblies are also to be lifted, with other curbs to be kept "under regular review".
The Scottish Conservatives said the changes had taken "far longer than was necessary", with young people's education "unnecessarily disrupted for far too long".
But the first minister insisted the change was being made "at the right time and in line with expert advice".
