Scotland's papers: Workplace parking fees and Adele at the Brits

Scotland's papers: Workplace parking fees and Adele at the BritsPublished16 minutes agoImage source, The TimesImage caption, Scottish government plans to allow councils to charge unlimited fees for workplace parking places makes the front page of The Times. It says business leaders have warned they need to be revised or risk Covid recovery.Image caption, The Telegraph says there are fears that the charge could be handed to workers as the cost-of-living crisis continues.Image caption, It is described as a "poll tax on wheels" in the Scottish Daily Mail. Many papers also picture Adele at the Brit Awards after she scooped three out of the four the main prizes.Image source, The Scottish SunImage caption, The Scottish Sun points out the singer sparked speculation about her private life when she appeared at the Brits with a huge diamond on her engagement finger.Image caption, A clash between the Scottish and UK governments over fossil fuel drilling is the lead for The Scotsman. Six oil and gas fields are expected to be approved by Westminster.Image caption, A 'staggering' backlog in operations at a new NHS treatment centre in the Highlands has been blamed on staff shortages, the Press and Journal reports.Image caption, It is care staff shortages making the front page in the capital. The Edinburgh Evening News reports that council office staff are being offered three-month secondments to work as carers to help plug the gap.Image caption, The debate over Scotland's future is the lead story of The Herald, which covers the affect Brexit may have on independence.Image caption, The National leads on a message from David McWilliams, the banker who coined the phrase "Celtic Tiger" to describe the Irish economy, who says there is "nothing to fear" about independence and criticised the "short-termism" of the UK economyImage caption, The cost-of-living crisis makes the front page of the i. It reports that across the UK an extra million children could go hungry as prices rise, and says a "rethink" on free school meals has been urged.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that the Scottish government is planning to keep mask rules for school pupils as the Omicron wave of Covid-19 begins to ease.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on a investigation by charity watchdogs into Christadelphian Ecclesia, a Christian sect accused of spreading homophobia and anti-vaccination propaganda.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, The Evening Express reports on a man's shock that the man convicted of attempting to kill his brother was cleared of murder after the victim later died of his injuries.Image source, The CourierImage caption, A wood in Perthshire is set to lose 2,500 trees after damage caused by storms, The Courier reports, leaving the area shut off to visitors for several weeks.Image source, Evening TelegraphImage caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that a 13-year-old has been charged with arson and two other teenagers arrested in Dundee.Image caption, The high court battle between footballers' wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is the Scottish Daily Star's lead.Image caption, The metro reports text messages have been revealed in the "wag war" between the former friends as the court prepares for a multi-million-pound libel trial in May.