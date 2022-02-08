Scotland's papers: New North Sea oil fields and baby death horror

Scotland's papers: New North Sea oil fields and baby death horrorPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph says six North Sea oil and gas fields are expected to be approved this year, as cabinet figures "push back against 'insane' demands to go further on net zero". The paper says there are growing fears in the Treasury about the economic impact of making the UK a "net zero" carbon emitter by 2050.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a story about a one-year-old boy from Motherwell who died after swallowing a button battery from a toy. The battery then got lodged in the boy's gullet and he died from the resultant organ damage.Image caption, Several of Tuesday's front pages lead on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being surrounded by protesters on Monday evening. Some of the mob were heard criticising Sir Keir for backing Covid jabs, but there were cries of "Jimmy Savile". The Scotsman says the incident has put Boris Johnson under pressure after the prime minister last week claimed, incorrectly, that Sir Keir had failed to prosecute serial sex offender Savile.Image caption, The i also leads on the protesters surrounding Starmer with the paper adding the PM faces a crunch 48 hours, reporting that Tory whips have said MPs can be absent from the Commons this week "in an attempt to avoid a quick coup".Image caption, The Metro reports that Sir Keir had to be taken away from the crowd in a police car for his own safety.Image caption, The Scottish Conservatives have called for the country's Covid-19 contact tracing system to be wound up, reports The Herald. The Tories argue Test and Protect had been "incredibly useful" in the early stages of the pandemic, but had become "increasingly redundant" of late.Image caption, The same story leads the Daily Express which also carries calls for testing to be replaced with a much cheaper sampling system, with remaining funds redistributed around the NHS. Nicola Sturgeon has said testing is "one of the protections we are likely to ask people to follow for longest".Image caption, The Daily Record front page focuses on a General Teaching Council for Scotland hearing about a former teacher who is alleged to have had sex with a pupil.Image caption, The National reports that the Scotland Office is the worst of the home nation UK government departments for answering questions from MPs and peers.Image caption, The Times leads on Boris Johnson warning Russia's President Putin that invading Ukraine would only strengthen Nato - the military alliance which has expanded eastwards since the fall of the Soviet Union and which Mr Putin considers a security threat.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail's main story is on draft internet laws requiring porn sites to stop children accessing harmful content through new age verification checks.Image caption, The death of a fourth-year pupil at Orkney's Kirkwall Grammar School makes the front page of the Press and JournalImage caption, Claims that a Perthshire high school is rife with racism, sexism and violence make the front page of The Courier.Image caption, The Aberdeen Evening Express leads with the conviction of a man for stabbing a man in the heart in Aberdeen after contacting him on a dating app. David Bain, 28, stabbed 60-year-old ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson with a knife before leaving the fatally-injured victim in his home.Image caption, A woman who gave chase to a thief who stole her £600 is the main story in Dundee's Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Tuesday's edition of the Edinburgh Evening News leads with reaction to comments about younger people buying homes made by TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp in The Sunday Times.Image caption, The Daily Star splashes on a study which found an extra hour and a quarter of sleep each night can lead people to consume 270 fewer calories each day. "Finally! A weight-loss programme we support," the paper says.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.