Birth trauma support needed in Scotland as 'matter of urgency'
By Hope Webb
BBC Scotland
- Published
Women and families dealing with birth trauma must be given help to cope with their experiences "as a matter of urgency", according to a Holyrood committee.
MSPs found there is currently no specific support in Scotland for those suffering from birth trauma.
The term is used to describe trauma during or after birth that can include post-traumatic stress disorder.
The committee also heard of a "sharp rise" in cases during the pandemic.
One woman revealed she was told her baby did not have a heartbeat while her partner waited in the car outside the hospital.
In a report published on Tuesday, the committee said it heard that "there are no services that directly address birth trauma".
It added: "The committee urges the Scottish government to develop and support birth trauma prevention work as a matter of urgency and to work across all NHS health boards to implement resulting measures."
'I definitely feel like you are just a number'
Courtney Peterson lost her unborn daughter, Lillian, a few months before the Covid pandemic.
She told BBC Scotland's The Nine that her medical care during the miscarriage was "cold and clinical".
And she said if it wasn't for the protestations of her friend she would have been discharged from hospital that day.
Ms Peterson said: "I definitely feel like you are just a number.
"You don't want personalisation but you want someone to support you as you. Not as 'You are one in four women who has a miscarriage'.
"You want someone to look at it and say 'I'm really sorry this has happened' and support you nicely through it."
'Negative space'
As she struggled to come to terms with her loss, Ms Peterson contacted her GP and asked to be put on a waiting list to see a psychologist.
But she added: "I heard back maybe six to seven months later and by that point it was far too late and I had already gone privately."
Reflecting on her experiences, she said: "I will always have my daughter with me, no matter where I am.
"But to be able to get away from a place where I was constantly in a negative space, to be able to help myself positively, has been a really nice breath of fresh air."
Harri Lidher experienced the unimaginable loss of her baby last autumn.
She told The Nine that she woke up from a nap and knew something was wrong when she couldn't feel her son move.
Husband Steve took her to hospital but medics were unable to find a heartbeat.
She said: "It felt really unbearable to live when I've been going through it. It's just been too hard.
"I think there definitely needs to be more to help people, especially that initial six months to a year."
The MSPs said it was "unacceptable" that parents who had lost babies had to wait until 2024 for the establishment of specialist baby loss units.
They called on ministers to liaise with NHS boards to accelerate the timetable for the establishment of the units.
The committee said national protocols should be urgently devised so that families affected by baby loss were "treated with respect and compassion and in a trauma-informed way".
'Important issue'
It also specified that the protocols should allow for care to be provided for parents who had lost a baby in a separate area from maternity wards.
For example, one witness described bereaved parents having to "run a gauntlet of balloons, teddies and all these things saying 'congratulations'".
Cat Berry, the group facilitator and volunteer co-ordinator at Juno Perinatal Mental Health Support, said women who go to hospital in the knowledge that they are going through miscarriage or that they will have a stillbirth are told in advance they will be greeted by a specialist bereavement midwife.
But she added: "That is not happening.
"They are actually pressing the buzzer to the maternity ward, and they are then greeted at the door by happy fathers with balloons saying 'congratulations' or 'welcome to the world'."
Committee convener Gillian Martin said: "Up to 20% of women in Scotland experience negative mental health impacts before, during and after giving birth and the aim of our inquiry was to shine a spotlight on this important issue and to see what more should be done to support these women."