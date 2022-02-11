BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 February.

Image source, Hazel Dempsey
Image caption,
Like sheeps that pass in the night: Hazel Dempsey, who took this picture in Colpy Road, Aberdeenshire, said: "They were very still and quiet as they filed past pausing to peer at me in the driver's seat with my camera."
Image source, Colin Hattersley
Image caption,
I would kiln for this job: Colin Hattersley took this photograph of ceramicists Heather Wilson and Nicholas Stenhouse in a pottery in a converted garage at Marchmont House near Duns in the Scottish Borders.
Image source, Alex Orr
Image caption,
Monumental undertaking: Alex Orr snapped the statue of Sir Walter Scott which forms part of the Scott Monument in Edinburgh. He said: "It is one of the largest monuments dedicated to a writer anywhere in the world."
Image source, Robert Jackson Supworth
Image caption,
Riveting: Robert Jackson Supworth captured this reflective look at artist John McKenna's shipyard sculpture in Port Glasgow.
Image source, John Rodgers
Image caption,
Hit the nail on the head: John Rodgers was one of many to submit pictures of John McKenna's shipyard sculpture in Port Glasgow.
Image source, Jim Hughes
Image caption,
Treemendous: Jim Hughes took this during a walk around Dalmahoy Hill in Edinburgh. He said it is his "favourite lone tree".
Image source, Mitchell McMinn
Image caption,
It dawned on me: Mitchell McMinn took this picture at sunrise through the beech trees at the entry to Carnsalloch House, near Dumfries.
Image source, Iain McGarry
Image caption,
Raise the roof: Iain McGarry photographed this old dilapidated shepherd's house just outside Letham in Fife.
Image source, Jon Rowe
Image caption,
Strike a pose: Jon Rowe captured his four-year-old daughter imitating a dancer on a poster at the V&A in Dundee
Image source, Mark Grant
Image caption,
Stone cold: Mark Grant took this picture of his son Hamish making a den at Sandhaven in Fraserburgh despite the freezing weather.
Image source, Anderw Coleman
Image caption,
Ethereal: Anderw Coleman took this shot at Jamestown, Strathpeffer.
Image source, Ron MacDonald
Image caption,
A penny fur your thoughts: Ron MacDonald took this photo of a mountain hare high up in the Cairngorms.
Image source, Abdul Hakeem
Image caption,
Cloud and clear: Abdul Hakeem captured this scene from Neist Point on the Isle of Skye.
Image source, Michelle Robson
Image caption,
Life is a beach: Michelle Robson took this picture of the sunset at Dunnet Bay.
Image source, Mangela Coia
Image caption,
Leaning tower: Mangela Coia snapped high-rise flats in Cranhill, Glasgow, at night.
Image source, Alistair Duthie
Image caption,
Under the weather: Alistair Duthie took this very atmospheric picture of a beach walk with friends at Forvie Sands, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Rosie Gray
Image caption,
Looking at ewe: Rosie Gray took this picture of muddy sheep on a snowy day near Errogie, south of Inverness.
Image source, Penny Tindle
Image caption,
Balancing act: Penny Tindle said the squirrel found it very difficult to reach the nuts due to the strength of the wind blowing its tail and the nut holders in Brig o' Turk.
Image source, Andy Macrae
Image caption,
On the fence: Andy Macrae took this photograph at an Inverness scrapyard. He said: "This Rolls Royce Silver Spirit is hoisted high at the entrance and provides the finest gate guard."
Image source, Sam McArdle
Image caption,
Towards the light: Sam McArdle captured Stark's Park - the home of Raith Rovers.
Image source, Craig Fuller
Image caption,
Take to the stage: Craig Fuller took this picture of Monica McGhee and Dan Shelvey rehearsing for their tour of Scotland with Opera Highlights.
Image source, Glenys Norquay
Image caption,
Keep calm and carrion: Glenys Norquay saw this kestrel sheltering in the trees beside the Wee Braids golf course in Liberton, Edinburgh.
Image source, Jill Johnston
Image caption,
A bit of a stretch: Jill Johnston came across the Master of the Universe by Eduardo Paolozzi in the grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Modern Two. The sculpture is based on a drawing by William Blake depicting Isaac Newton.
Image source, Stewart Paul
Image caption,
God rays: Stewart Paul took this photo of crepuscular rays at Cruden Bay beach.
Image source, Paul McCartney
Image caption,
All suns blazing: Paul McCartney took this picture of the sunrise reflecting off the sand in Golspie.
Image source, Christine Montgomery
Image caption,
You go, gulls: Christine Montgomery took this picture in Govan, Glasgow.
Image source, Colin Denholm
Image caption,
Yeah buoy: Colin Denholm captured this scene during a wander at Stonehaven Harbour.
Image source, Elaine Malone
Image caption,
You have the key to my heart: Elaine Malone took this picture of a a Valentine's display on a door in Edinburgh.
Image source, David Jackson
Image caption,
Birds of a feather flock together: David Jackson took this image of some bickering goldfinches around his garden bird-feeders at Bishopton in Renfrewshire.
Image source, Sheila Carswell
Image caption,
On reflection: Sheila Carswell captures her sister watching the sunset at Lamlash, Isle of Arran.
Image source, Shona Mackay
Image caption,
Aurora Borealis: Shona Mackay shot the Northern Lights dancing near Stirling. She said: "It was amazing to be able to see it with our naked eyes, although the camera did a much better job."
Image source, Gary Mclean
Image caption,
Need a light? Gary Mclean captured the Cloch lighthouse in Gourock at sunset.

