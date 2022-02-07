Scotland's papers: Cost of living crisis warning and Camilla as Queen

Scotland's papers: Cost of living crisis warning and Camilla as QueenPublished22 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Daily RecordImage caption, A warning that the cost-of-living crisis is going to exacerbated by more increases in food prices makes the front of the Daily Record. It reports that Tesco chairman John Allan says that food prices will rise by 5% in the spring.Image source, MetroImage caption, The price rises, expected within weeks by the Tesco boss, adds to the "perfect storm" of energy price rises, higher interest rates and National Insurance hikes facing families, The Metro reports.Image source, The ScotsmanImage caption, The Scotsman reports that "lives could be lost" as a result of the rising prices, which have already left almost half of parents in Scotland finding it harder to pay their bills.Image source, The HeraldImage caption, The Herald leads with a report that Scots were forced to pay £7m more in court judgement claims in 2021, adding to fears that more people are "falling foul" of debt claims since the pandemic began.Image source, Scottish Daily ExpressImage caption, The Daily Express leads on the Prince of Wales paying "an emotional tribute" to his mother after she gave her blessing for his "darling wife" to be Queen.Image source, Scottish Daily MailImage caption, The Daily Mail has more details on Saturday's announcement that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends the throne. It reports the Queen gave the plan her blessing "years ago". It also says Camilla will wear the Queen Mother's crown for her husband's coronation.Image source, The Scottish SunImage caption, "Busy Lizzie" is the Sun's headline as it says the 95-year-old monarch is getting back to work after a four-month break following a health scare last year. The paper says her diary is full.Image source, The i Image caption, The i says Boris Johnson is in crisis as it reports that more than 100 MPs could oppose him in a confidence vote. It says while the PM would win, it would leave him "severely wounded".Image source, The Times ScotlandImage caption, The prime minister has hit the reset button with his new No 10 team, The Times reports, and wants rebels to get a "sense of perspective" as his new team promise to restore "grown-up" government.Image source, The NationalImage caption, The National leads with a report on the effect independence could have on pensions. SNP policy convener Toni Giugliano has called for "clarity and certainty" on the issue ahead of another referendum.Image source, The Daily TelegraphImage caption, The Daily Telegraph says that a multi-billion pound plan to tackle the NHS backlog in England has been put on ice after being blocked by the Treasury. The paper says the plans were due to be announced by Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday, but sources have told it the Treasury has refused to sign off the scheme citing "concerns over value for money".Image source, The Press and JournalImage caption, The death of a 21-year-old woman who died after her car left the A9 between Inverness and Tore, is the lead story for The Press and Journal.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, The selection process for Labour candidates to stand for election to Aberdeen City Council has been suspended after a muddled vote and accusations of "meddling", the Evening Express reports.Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that extra cash could be spent on pot-hole repairs and park improvements in the capital after the city was awarded extra government funding.Image source, The CourierImage caption, Fife council has apologised after a user of its Facebook page posted a comment about comedian Jimmy Carr's Holocaust jokes on the council page rather than their personal page, The Courier writes.Image source, Evening TelegraphImage caption, The Evening Telegraph says the chairman of the Scottish Police Federation has called for more consistency in sentencing after a man was given a supervision order after breaking a police officer's ankle.Image source, Daily Star of ScotlandImage caption, And the Daily Star leads on what it calls a "Valentine's whiteout" as it says that a 1,500-mile wide snowstorm is due to hit on 14 February.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.