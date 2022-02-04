Jamie Stevenson: Wanted man arrested while jogging in the Netherlands
A man wanted by the UK National Crime Agency has been arrested while jogging in the Netherlands.
The NCA confirmed James "Jamie" Stevenson was taken into custody after an operation with Dutch National Police and Police Scotland.
It comes just a fortnight after Stevenson, 56, featured in an appeal to trace 12 individuals believed to be hiding in Spain.
He will now face extradition proceedings.
Stevenson, of Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, was wanted over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine and 28 million Etizolam "street valium" tablets.
The cocaine was found in a shipment at the Port of Dover in September 2020 and the tablets were seized following a raid on a suspected pill factory in Kent in June 2020.
Stevenson was also being sought in connection with two alleged attacks on properties in the Lanarkshire and Forth Valley areas in May 2020.
The NCA said he was arrested at about midday by a Dutch tactical unit in the southern municipality of Bergen op Zoom after a period of surveillance.
Dean Ferguson, 28, who was wanted by Police Scotland, was arrested alongside Stevenson and will also face extradition proceedings.