David Goodwillie: Raith Rovers says rapist will not play for them
- Published
David Goodwillie will not play for Raith Rovers and the club is reviewing his contract after admitting it "got it wrong" by signing him.
The club sparked an outcry on Monday by signing the striker, who was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.
Two directors resigned in protest, sponsors withdrew and its women's teams moved to sever ties with the club.
Chairman John Sim said he had "learned a hard but valuable lesson".
He said the Scottish Championship club "bitterly regret" signing Goodwillie, that the 32-year-old would not be selected and that talks would begin with him about his contract.
Raith initially defended the decision to sign Goodwillie from Clyde, saying it was based primarily on his abilities on the pitch.
But on Thursday morning Mr Sim issued a fresh statement via the club's website apologising "wholeheartedly" to fans, sponsors and players for the "anguish and anger caused over the past few days".
He said the board and management team had "listened carefully" to fans who had got in touch.
He said: "This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right.
"I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.