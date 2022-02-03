Scotland's papers: Energy bills to soar and 'levelling up' Scotland

Scotland's papers: Energy bills to soar and 'levelling up' ScotlandPublished25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald leads with the story that domestic energy bills are expected to soar by 50% as the cost of gas to generate electricity doubles to a record £2.65bn.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the "heat is on" Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help families pay the rising power bills as regulators confirm on Thursday that the energy price cap is to rise by an average of about £650.Image caption, The chancellor will loan billions to energy firms and is planning council tax cuts for the poorest, but is resisting calls to cut green levies despite the cost of living "crunch", according to The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Daily Express says the energy bills rebate scheme could see up to £200 a year cut from the bills of the poorest households in a "lifeline deal".Image caption, Michael Gove has urged the Scottish government to work together with Westminster on "levelling up" the country, saying communities across Scotland "deserve better", in an article written by the UK communities minister in The Scotsman.Image caption, The i says the "landmark" levelling up plan announced by the UK government has been dismissed by Nicola Sturgeon as "rehashed money and announcements", designed to distract from the prime minister's problems.Image caption, The National says Mr Gove has called for the Lords to sit in Scotland as part of the levelling up plans - but the paper's response to that suggestion is "How about naw?"Image caption, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has defended Boris Johnson after more MPs called for him to resign, saying the prime minister was "good for the union", reports the Metro.Image caption, A "shamed" Salvation Army leader shouted and swore at his wife after she caught him having sex with a co-worker in the charity's office, says the Daily Record.Image caption, The Daily Star says it is "squeaky bomb time" with 3,000 US troops being sent to eastern Europe as the West tries to stop Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, leaving everyone "a bit jittery" about World War 3.Image caption, Perth and Kinross Council has dismissed government proposals to chop the bottom off classroom doors to improve ventilation in schools, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph has the story of a Dundee man who says a car crash turned him into a sex offender after he received a "traumatic injury".Image caption, The Evening Express says a man accused of murder made a "shocking street confession" after the incident in Aberdeen in 2020.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says the city council has claimed there are just five people sleeping rough in Glasgow, but the newspaper said it discovered at least seven in just 90 minutes of searching.Image caption, The Press and Journal says it can reveal that the Scottish government's "heavily-promoted" first time buyer scheme was "quietly axed" after it was flooded with 100 cash bids every hour.Image caption, A Linlithgow pub at the centre of a storm over its name, which was branded offensive, has now changed it from "The Black Bitch" to "The Willow Tree", reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.