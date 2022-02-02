Scotland's papers: Ex-PM joins outcry over footballer signing

Scotland's papers: Ex-PM joins outcry over footballer signingPublished1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald leads with the story that former prime minister Gordon Brown has joined the "backlash" over his hometown football club signing David Goodwillie, five years after a court ruled the footballer had raped a woman.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Mr Brown has "condemned" the football club he supports for the Goodwillie signing. The footballer was ruled to be a rapist by a civil court in 2017 after his victim brought a civil action against him and Dundee United team-mate David Robertson.Image caption, The Scotsman says Raith Rovers, one of Scotland's oldest football clubs, was counting the cost of signing the player as it became the centre of an "angry backlash" with supporters tearing up their season tickets and players and coaches quitting.Image caption, Author Val McDermid has also ended her lifelong support for the club by terminating her kit sponsorship and tearing up her season ticket in protest at the signing, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, "Disgrace Rovers" is the headline on the front page of The Scottish Sun, the newspaper saying that the club was now under "mounting pressure" to ditch Goodwillie.Image caption, The Daily Star says there is "fury" at the Fife club for the signing as novelist McDermid took to social media to protest the recruitment of Goodwillie to the club at the end of the January transfer window.Image caption, The Courier also leads with the story, saying that key figures at the club have quit over the signing of the 32-year-old, who joined the Fife club on a two-and-a-half year contract on transfer deadline day.Image caption, A "generous" approach will be taken to grading this year as school pupils in Scotland prepare to become the first in three years to take exams, reports the Metro.Image caption, The National says the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford is being "punished" for his comments about Boris Johnson in the Commons, but will not retract his accusation the prime minister is a "liar".Image caption, The Times says the prime minister is "poised" to announce billions of pounds in state-backed loans to reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on household bills.Image caption, Health watchdogs are about to announce that hormone replacement therapy is to be made available over the counter for the first time, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Daily Express says the "true scale" of pandemic waste has been revealed when it emerged the UK government had written off an "astonishing" £8.7bn loss on personal protective equipment.Image caption, The Press and Journal says Moray Council has warned "forced entry" may be used to access properties where tenants do not let workers in to fit updated smoke detectors following the law change on 1 February.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph has the story of a man who was left a "millimetre from death" after a "brutal gang" slit his throat.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on an Aberdeen murder trial which has heard that a man was killed by a stab to the heart while on a date.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.