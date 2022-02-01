Scotland's papers: PM 'pleads' for job after 'damning' parties report

Scotland's papers: PM 'pleads' for job after 'damning' parties reportPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland's front pages are dominated by the publication on Monday of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street. The Scotsman says the 12-page report reached the most "damning conclusion possible".Image caption, The i says that Boris Johnson was forced to apologise and "plead" for his job after the "scathing" report highlighted a "failure of leadership" over the lockdown parties.Image caption, Ms Gray's initial report left the prime minister "scrambling" to shore up his position with "furious scenes" in the Commons and renewed calls for him to resign, reports The Herald.Image caption, The Metro pictures Mr Johnson next to a UK government public information advert used during the height of the pandemic. It features a woman in intensive care under the strapline: "Look her in the eyes and tell her you never bend the rules".Image caption, The Times reports that Mr Johnson is now facing a police investigation over at least four lockdown parties he was directly involved in as detectives examine more than 300 photographs connected to the events.Image caption, The National focuses on Ian Blackford's reaction to the report, the newspaper saying that the SNP's Westminster leader was forced to leave the Commons by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle after "telling the truth about a liar".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister is to ask Ms Gray for a new report to "appease" backbenchers who are demanding full publication of the party investigation.Image caption, "Now publish the whole damn thing" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail, which says that the investigation contains 500 pages of evidence and 300 photos, following interviews with 70 witnesses.Image caption, The Daily Express declares that the "embattled" prime minister "got it so wrong" and says Mr Johnson has promised changes to his backroom team, including the rehiring of strategist Sir Lynton Crosby.Image caption, The Daily Record calls the prime minister a "man with no shame" and says that a "cocky" Mr Johnson was savaged by MPs after his "pathetic apology".Image caption, The Sun says that despite the pressure on him, Mr Johnson was still defying calls for him to resign after the Sue Gray report found "failures of leadership".Image caption, The Daily Star says the report has "50 shades of Gray" with the prime minister taking a "spanking" in the "brutal report".Image caption, The Courier features a full page picture of Mr Johnson with his head bowed under the headline "a man without shame". The paper also highlights Mr Blackford's forced departure from the Commons after he said the prime minister lied.Image caption, The Glasgow Times also uses Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's comment that the prime minister is a man "without shame" as its headline, the newspaper saying that MPs "slammed" Mr Johnson after the publication of the report.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says Mr Johnson was "damned" by Ms Gray's report, with the Met Police now sifting through 300 "party photos".Image caption, An inquiry into the deaths of three men after their fishing vessel sunk off the Outer Hebrides has ended without any firm conclusions on what happened, the Press and Journal reports.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a woman is in hospital after falling "several floors" from the window of a flat in Dundee.Image caption, A former manager of Aberdeen Football club is facing a trial accused of abusing his partner, reports the Evening Express.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.