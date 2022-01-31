Scotland's papers: Storm Corrie hits and the cost of living 'crisis'Published1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with the two storms that hit Scotland over the weekend, bringing gusts of 92mph and leaving thousands of homes without power.Image caption, The Metro calls the arrival of Storm Malik and Storm Corrie a "double blow", with a 60-year-old woman killed in Aberdeen on Saturday morning when she was hit by a falling tree.Image caption, The Daily Express says the "hurricane-force Storm Corrie" threatens to bring a "chaotic commute" to people returning to the office for the first time as Scotland's working from homes guidance was relaxed.Image caption, The Daily Mail also highlights the return to the office after the Omicron surge in Covid cases, the newspaper also saying that Scotland's transport network had been severely disrupted by the high winds over the weekend.Image caption, Thousands of home are still without power following storms Corrie and Malik, affecting the rail and roads networks and leaving scores of schools closed, reports The Press and Journal.Image caption, The Evening Express has a montage of storm pictures on its front page, showing fallen trees and a trampoline blown onto a railway line. The newspaper says a local Aberdeen woman has been named as the fatal storm victim.Image caption, More than half of non-retired people in Scotland say they cannot afford to save because of the rising costs of everyday leaving, raising fears many will have to put off retirement, The Herald reports.Image caption, The National says the UK government has refused to respond to a Freedom of Information request asking if it keeps briefings about First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads its front page with analysis published by low tax campaigners, which has found that the long-term tax bill faced by households with an annual income of more than £60,000 now stands at £1.1m.Image caption, The i says that it will be another "crunch week" for the prime minister as Boris Johnson's team seeks to "divert attention" from the leadership crisis with policy announcements on tax, Brexit and the NHS.Image caption, Ministers are to target the UK investments of oligarchs and businesses with links to the Kremlin as part of a "tough new sanctions regime" should Russia invade Ukraine, reports The Times.Image caption, The Daily Record says "underworld gangs" are being forced to rob their rivals of their drug trade proceeds as the explosion in chip and pin use makes cash more scarce in the traditional targets of banks and petrol stations.Image caption, The Sun reports that Manchester United star Mason Greenwood is being questioned by police on suspicion of assaulting and raping a woman.Image caption, The Daily Star also leads with Mr Greenwood's arrest, the newspaper saying that Manchester United has also suspended the 20-year-old footballer.Image caption, The Courier says a review of almost 100 cancer cases in Angus, triggered by the death of a cancer patient in 2018, has found no evidence that others are at risk of "slipping through the net" provided by social care services.Image caption, Armed police in Dundee have arrested a man alleged to have been wielding a knife, according to the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Edinburgh's famous jawbone arch, which was dismantled for conservation work in 2014, has been judged too fragile to return to its familiar position in the Meadows and will be replaced with a bronze replica, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says soup kitchen staff in the city centre have been left "traumatised" after an alleged string of verbal and physical attacks carried out by members of the public.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.