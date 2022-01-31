Covid in Scotland: Return to office as 'work at home' guidance relaxed
- Published
People in Scotland are expected to begin returning to the office as work from home guidance is relaxed.
Numbers are expected to be small at first as employers have been asked to implement a phased return to hybrid working.
The impact of Storm Corrie could also affect workers' ability to make it into their office.
And ScotRail is continuing a reduced timetable due to Covid-related staff absences.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney urged people to check their travel arrangements before they leave for work, given the potential for storm-related disruption.
People have been asked to work from home since the beginning of December when the highly-transmissible Omicron variant first emerged.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that a mass return to work could run the risk of pushing infection levels up again.
The move has been welcomed by business groups keen to see more people return to town and city centres.
It follows the re-opening of nightclubs and the lifting of limits on numbers at large indoor events.
Linda Bauld, an adviser to the Scottish government and a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said it was the right time to relax the rules.
Speaking in a personal capacity to BBC Radio Scotland's Sunday Show, she said indicators like falling infection levels were encouraging.
"For many employers, the advice is go back in gradually when you can, you're not forced to do it immediately," she said.
"It's going to vary by sector, but I think it's the right time."
Ewan Macdonald-Russell, of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said the return to offices would be boost for city centres.
He said high street shops have suffered because people were not spending on "office clothes" and workwear - but they also missed the passing trade.
"It's people popping out at lunch time and looking round the shops, it's people on Thursday night, going shopping after work," he said.
"That activity has really disappeared and that's particularly hit the non-food, high street shops - they're the ones who tend to benefit from this sort of trade."
He added: "I think what we anticipate from Monday is at most a small trickle of people returning to offices.
" There will be some people, perhaps those who don't have the fortune of having lots of space at home, who'll be really keen to get back to an office where there's dedicated space, where there's resources, but we'd expect that to be quite small at first.
"It should hopefully build up over the next few months and that will be really important."
However, returning office workers hoping to commute by rail may find their usual service has changed.
A temporary timetable implemented by ScotRail to cope with staff absences caused by the spread of Omicron has been extended.
The rail firm says it will be kept under review and changes will be made depending on demand from customers.
Monday morning commuters may also be affected by the effects of Storm Corrie. ScotRail has advised passengers to check their app and Twitter feed for latest service information.