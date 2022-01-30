BBC News

In pictures: Storm Malik hits Scotland

Image source, Rebecca Cornwell
Image caption,
It was already windy at sunrise in St Andrews on Saturday

Gusts of wind reached 85mph in parts of Scotland as Storm Malik swept across the country on Saturday.

One woman died and more than 80,000 people lost power as high winds brought down trees and damaged buildings.

A second storm, Storm Corrie, is forecast to cause further disruption on Sunday, with an amber weather warning in place from 17:00.

BBC Weather Watchers have shared photographs of the impact of the storm in the north east, the Highlands, Fife and central Scotland.

Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/ Bri
Image caption,
Bri sent in this photograph of a fallen tree which had blocked a road in Aberdeen.
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/sproggs
Image caption,
The sea was crashing on to the shore at Elie in Fife, according to BBC Weather Watcher sproggs
Image source, BBC Weather Watcher/ Cambus booler
Image caption,
This fallen tree was photographed in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, by Weather Watcher Cambus booler
Image source, BBC Weather Watcher/Emma
Image caption,
Another fallen tree - this time in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, photographed by Weather Watcher Emma
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/ Colin Conti
Image caption,
Colin Conti's photograph of the waves in Hopeman, Moray, suggest it was more than a little breezy
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/ Helensburgh Helaine
Image caption,
Helensburgh Helaine says this bench in the town's Kidston Park bears the brunt of winter storms
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/ Portdoc
Image caption,
The waves were crashing over the harbour at Portmahomack in Easter Ross
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/ Scoobysnaps
Image caption,
Further south, the waves were also creating a spectacle in Prestonpans, East Lothian

