In pictures: Storm Malik hits Scotland
Gusts of wind reached 85mph in parts of Scotland as Storm Malik swept across the country on Saturday.
One woman died and more than 80,000 people lost power as high winds brought down trees and damaged buildings.
A second storm, Storm Corrie, is forecast to cause further disruption on Sunday, with an amber weather warning in place from 17:00.
BBC Weather Watchers have shared photographs of the impact of the storm in the north east, the Highlands, Fife and central Scotland.
