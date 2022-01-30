Storm Corrie: Thousands without power as second storm approaches
About 20,000 households were without power overnight as a second storm is forecast to cause further disruption across Scotland.
Storm Corrie is forecast to hit the north east and Highlands from 17:00 on Sunday, areas which were badly affected by Storm Malik on Saturday.
A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen and a nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire were killed by falling trees.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said there had been "widespread damage".
However he said the impact of the first storm was being felt most in the north east - an area which bore the brunt of power losses and damage during Storm Arwen in November.
A number of welfare centres have been opened for people needing showers and power, while hot food trucks have been sent to areas most in need.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the majority of homes still without power were in rural Aberdeenshire and the Moray coast, with some in Angus, the Highlands and Perthshire.
The firm's engineers had struggled to access faults due to fallen trees blocking roads and it has since moved to "red alert" status.
Mr Swinney added that the timing of Storm Corrie meant that disruption could last for "a number of days".
He said: "On behalf of the Scottish government, I would like to offer sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the lady who died in Aberdeen this morning.
"SSEN have engineers out across the area and will continue to assess the damage caused to their network and the extent of repairs needed."
SP Energy Networks said about 2,500 homes were also without power in the Borders, Lothian and Fife.
Northern Powergrid, which supplies power to about 3.9m homes in the North East of England and Yorkshire, said about 30,000 customers remained without power, mostly in Northumberland and County Durham. Power is expected to be restored to them on Sunday.
Storm Corrie preparations
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind from 17:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday covering the north east, Highlands and some parts of the central belt. A yellow warning for the rest of the country takes effect from 15:00 until 12:00 on Monday.
Gusts of up to 85mph were recorded on the Aberdeenshire coast as Storm Malik swept across Scotland and the north east of England.
The Scottish government chaired a resilience meeting to ensure "appropriate measures" were in place, as potential gusts of 90mph could hit exposed coastal locations during Storm Corrie.
ScotRail have said train services will be wound down between 18:00 and 00:00 when the worse weather is expected.
A limited number of cross-border and freight services will continue to run on some lines, but at reduced speed, it said.
A spokesperson said: "We know the impact that the earlier withdrawal of services will have on customers but it's a necessary step to ensure the safety of our staff and customers due to the severe weather.
"If you have to travel [on Sunday], please check the ScotRail app or website before heading to the station. With services being withdrawn in the early evening, we'd ask all customers to carefully plan ahead."
On Saturday Police Scotland urged people to avoid travel unless "absolutely essential".
Storm Malik damage
Fallen trees and flying debris caused widespread structural damage in addition to power outages.
In Glasgow, people living near a landmark tower have been evacuated from their homes amid fears for its safety.
An exclusion zone has been set up around the Trinity building at Lynedoch Street after Glasgow City Council said its "structural deterioration" had been worsened by high winds.
