Scotland's papers: Storm Malik victims and back to office 'chaos'

Image caption,

The Sunday Times splashes on an article by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak in which they insist the planned £12bn hike in National Insurance from April is the "right plan" and "must go ahead". Despite MPs' calls for the tax hike to be cancelled to ease cost of living increases, the paper says the chancellor has ultimately won the "tug-of-war" over the rise - with the joint article an apparent attempt at a show of unity between the pair after "months of tensions over economic policy".