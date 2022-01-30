Scotland's papers: Storm Malik victims and back to office 'chaos'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads on the impact of Storm Malik which swept across Scotland on Saturday. The paper says a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen and a nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire were killed by falling trees, while a lorry driver died in a crash on the M74.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday says the move to hybrid working on Monday means a "significant cultural change" as more than a third of workers are expected to work from home half the time. The papers says the retail industry has shared concerns about the move and has called for action - such as voucher schemes and discounted public transport - to incentivise people to travel to city centres.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday has a different take, with experts suggesting the country will "grind to a halt" when tens of thousands head back to the office. The paper says commuters are expected to be hit with a "perfect storm" of disruption including reduced public transport, roadworks and busy roads.Image caption, The Sunday Times splashes on an article by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak in which they insist the planned £12bn hike in National Insurance from April is the "right plan" and "must go ahead". Despite MPs' calls for the tax hike to be cancelled to ease cost of living increases, the paper says the chancellor has ultimately won the "tug-of-war" over the rise - with the joint article an apparent attempt at a show of unity between the pair after "months of tensions over economic policy".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reveals the prime minister's top aide spent the day at a cricket match three days before the Afghan capital of Kabul fell to the Taliban. The paper says Dan Rosenfield spent 12 August - when officials were finalising plans for paratroopers to evacuate people from Kabul airport - watching cricket at Lord's after accepting hospitality tickets. While a No 10 source insists Mr Rosenfield was in "constant contact" with the office, the paper warns the latest revelations are likely to fuel calls for his departure.Image caption, Senior Conservatives have joined opposition MPs to demand Sue Gray's report on Downing Street parties is published in full, reports the Sunday National. The paper adds the SNP say the "never-ending sleaze" engulfing Westminster is "making the case for independence". The paper's "sleaze cake" headline plays on an apparent body shaming jibe Boris Johnson made to Scottish Westminster leader Ian Blackford last week, when he said "I don't know who has been eating more cake."Image caption, The Sunday Mail leads with the story of a single mother who is living in fear of the rising cost of living. Faye Dearnaley from Fife told the paper it is a "constant stress" thinking about whether she will make it through the month.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports that the number of people in Scotland suffering from mental illness linked to cannabis has risen since the drug was "effectively decriminalised". It says hospitalisations due to psychiatric issues has risen by 74%.Image caption, Historic Environment Scotland said that Scotland's castles and ancient structures could be left to crumble and "gracefully die" rather than undergo work to repair their crumbling masonry, reports the Herald on Sunday. It says a combination of climate change, damage due to visitor numbers and natural ageing at hundreds of properties has raised "difficult questions" over which ones might be saved.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday publishes claims that Prince Andrew shouted at a gardener over the cutting of trees shortly before he was served papers for a sexual assault lawsuit.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.