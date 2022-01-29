Storm Malik: Rail disruption, roads closed and power cut warning
Storm Malik is causing disruption on roads and railways in Scotland.
Amber and yellow Met Office weather warnings are in place for this weekend as gusts of up to 75mph are due to hit the country.
Fallen trees and debris has resulted in cancelled train services and road closures in the north east.
Energy provider SP Energy Networks has issued safety advice, adding that power cuts are more likely in adverse weather.
And the Aberdeen FC clash with St Johnstone has been postponed due as the storm prompted safety concerns around Pittodrie stadium.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has chaired a meeting of the Scottish government resilience room to ensure minsters are up to date on preparations.
Warnings in force for high winds. Stay safe folks. Have a great weekend. Christopher will be here to take you thorugh the weekend. JR pic.twitter.com/IPfv40CDF5— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) January 28, 2022
The whole of Scotland and much of northern England is covered by a yellow weather warning for wind until 15:00 - aside from coastal areas in Grampian, Tayside, Fife, Lothians and Borders where the warning is amber.
A separate yellow wind warning covers mainland Scotland and the north of England from 18:00 on Sunday until 12:00 on Monday.
Met Office forecasters said the strongest winds were expected in the east of Scotland and northeast of England on Saturday morning.
Train services have been suspended between Dundee-Aberdeen, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Kyle/Wick/Thurso and on the West Highland line north of Helensburgh.
Speed restrictions also remain in place on the East Coast Mainline, North Berwick branch line, and Borders Railway.
There were also reports of a trampoline blown on to the line in Kirkcaldy, which briefly brought the route to a standstill - although trains were able to pass through again within the hour after the trampoline was removed.
Network Rail said this was because the storm had brought down several trees across the network.
Liam Sumpter, Network Rail's route director for Scotland, said: "We have teams in place across the country ready to react quickly to cut back trees and repair any damage caused by the weather.
"We will reopen the affected lines as quickly as we can for our customers, but are urging passengers to check their journey before traveling."
Police Scotland said the A96, A95, A90 and A93 along with various other roads in the Aberdeenshire and Moray were closed at various points due to fallen trees and other debris.
And the Tay Road Bridge has been closed to all traffic, which is being diverted through Perth.
SP Energy Networks, the company responsible for electricity transmission in central and southern Scotland, said traffic delays should be expected and this might cause delays for its engineers.
Power supplies and mobile phone coverage may also be affected, it said.
The company said customers should keep a battery or wind-up torch to hand, keep mobile phones fully charged and people should be careful of fallen power lines.
Craig Arthur, SP distribution director, said: "Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and it's important our customers in Scotland are fully prepared, just in case.
"Our teams of engineers are on hand 24/7 and will come out to your area as quickly as possible in the event of power outages, so the sooner we know about a power cut, the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored.
"You can report any power outages to us by calling the national emergency helpline on 105 - please don't assume we already know about it."
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth also urged people to check Traffic Scotland travel advice before they set off on journeys.
She said: "The Met Office is warning us that Storm Malik will bring strong winds across Scotland this weekend.
"There is the potential for disruption on the roads, especially on bridges, so I'm urging people to plan their journey before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice."