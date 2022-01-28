Teacher extradited from Spain found guilty of sex abuse
A Scots headteacher who was extradited from Spain has been convicted of sexual abuse against two women.
James Berry, 77, is the owner and headteacher of King Richard III College, a private school in Mallorca, where he has lived for 30 years.
Berry was brought back to Scotland three years ago to face crimes mainly committed between 1963 and 1987 in Glasgow and Renfrewshire.
He was found guilty of five charges including raping both women.
Berry was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.
The trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard Berry dismiss one victim's allegations as part of a "criminal conspiracy" to take over his school.
Harrowing ordeal
He denied the charges against him which alleged he committed the sexual abuse at a house in Glasgow's Govan as well as others in the city's Crookston as well as Renfrew and Houston in Renfrewshire.
He was also said to have been abusive in Spain and Canada.
Prosecutors said the oldest of the two victims had been sexually assaulted, punched and grabbed by the throat.
The second victim also had a harrowing ordeal which occurred at Glasgow's Hilton Hotel and during a driving lesson.
Berry claimed "things had been brought up in her imagination".
After the verdict, prosecutor Kath Harper told jurors Berry had been brought back to Scotland in 2019 on an European Arrest Warrant.
He had been living near a golf course in Santa Ponsa in Mallorca with his wife and three young children.
Judge Thomas Welsh QC deferred sentencing for reports until 28 February.