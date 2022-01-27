Scotland's papers: Prince Andrew wants jury trial and PM awaits fate

Scotland's papers: Prince Andrew wants jury trial and PM awaits fatePublished1 day agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Court papers from Prince Andrew's civil case with Virginia Giuffre in the US make several front pages, including the Daily Record. The paper reports that the Duke's legal team is ready to demand a jury trial over the sex abuse allegations - which he has always denied. His lawyers want the claims thrown out but if that fails, he wants to face a jury in court.Image caption, The same story leads the Metro which says the Duke is ready for a "showdown" in civil court. Prince Andrew - who denies all the allegations against him - rejected the chance for an "out-of court settlement" with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges he assaulted her when she was a teenager at the homes of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express describes the jury trial development as a "shock", claiming the Duke is "fighting back". The front page also pictures Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, reporting that the "PM rises to occasion at tricky PMQs".Image caption, "I'll go to trial.. no sweat" is the Prince Andrew headline in The Scottish Sun's "royal bombshell". The paper says the royal, who claimed in a BBC TV interview that he could not sweat, denies the claims and has vowed to fight the case in a New York court.Image caption, "Publish and be damned" is the headline in the i newspaper as it leads on the wait for the anticipated Sue Gray report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street. The paper says the civil servant is "keeping Boris Johnson in suspense" and that she has been "locked in talks" with civil service HR staff and detectives over the future of the prime minister and his advisers and staff.Image caption, The Daily Star "buries" the prime minister's credibility in a mock-up of a gravestone. The front page says the Conservative leader is "clinging on".Image caption, In the Daily Telegraph, we learn that Boris Johnson has been warned the planned rise in National Insurance contributions in April will push up prices as the country "grapples with a cost of living crisis". A committee has said the 1.25% hike will lead to employers passing on the costs to consumers. It also says rising inflation could lead to an increase in interest rates which will in turn cause mortgage payments to rise. The PM is pictured returning to Downing Street after Wednesday's PMQs where he faced further calls to quit over lockdown parties in Downing Street.Image caption, Social care in Scotland is in "crisis" according to the Herald. In a report, Audit Scotland blames staff shortages and a focus on cash restraints and calls for urgent action. It says relatives spoke of a "battle" to access support while care providers said staff burnout and high vacancy rates were making the situation worse.Image caption, The Times says the SNP has been accused of plans for a "virus power grab" over proposals to enshrine emergency lockdown powers in law. The paper says extending the capacity to close schools, enforce stay-at-home measures and shut hospitality beyond the Covid pandemic would be "an overreach". Labour strongly opposes the plan but the Scottish government says it brings them inline with legislation in England and Wales.Image caption, The same story makes the front of the Scottish Daily Mail which claims Nicola Sturgeon faces a "huge backlash" over seeking to make temporary powers permanent. The new bill was published on Wednesday and proposes law changes in 30 areas. Labour's Jackie Bailie calls it a "shameless power grab".Image caption, Scottish ministers should undertake "more detailed consideration" around proposed changes to gender recognition reform before advancing legislation through Holyrood, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) says in The Scotsman. Ministers want to change the system to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, and a bill is expected at Holyrood this year.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with warnings over soaring rents in the capital, with an average monthly rental now at £1,200. It also reports on a touching tribute by Hearts and Celtic fans and players to 13-year-old Devin Gordon - who died last week - in the 13th minute of their match at Tynecastle on Wednesday evening.Image caption, Dramatic rescue footage of an injured man being saved "just a finger grip away" from certain death is the top story in the Courier. The emergency took place at Seaton, by Arbroath on Sunday.Image caption, A court story involving a PhD student and school children makes the front of the Evening Express.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on a case involving two men caught up in a £9.5m cannabis business but who were discovered to be victims of human trafficking. They have been freed.Image caption, The P&J's lead is also from the courts, this time a story about an Elgin City player and an alleged betting scam.Image caption, And "we have lost everything" is the headline in the Evening Telegraph, which reports on a devastating fire which has destroyed Fairfield junior football club property and wiped out £20,000 of equipment.