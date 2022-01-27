Scotland's papers: Prince Andrew wants jury trial and PM awaits fate

Image caption,

In the Daily Telegraph, we learn that Boris Johnson has been warned the planned rise in National Insurance contributions in April will push up prices as the country "grapples with a cost of living crisis". A committee has said the 1.25% hike will lead to employers passing on the costs to consumers. It also says rising inflation could lead to an increase in interest rates which will in turn cause mortgage payments to rise. The PM is pictured returning to Downing Street after Wednesday's PMQs where he faced further calls to quit over lockdown parties in Downing Street.