Care workers 'not adequately valued or rewarded'
- Published
Care workers are not adequately valued or rewarded for their vitally important role, a new report from Scotland's spending watchdogs has said.
It said the poor terms and conditions for staff contributed to recruitment difficulties, rising sickness absence and high vacancy levels.
The report said the "crisis" in the social care workforce needed to be addressed urgently.
It said it was putting the quality of care services at a considerable risk.
The report, from the Accounts Commission and the Auditor General for Scotland, warned of "huge challenges facing the sustainability of social care" but said the pace of change had been slow.
It said reform could not wait for the Scottish government to set up its National Care Service by the end of this parliament in 2026.
More than £5bn is spent annually on social care such as care at home for older people and disabled people and those in care homes.
The watchdog report said there needed to be a shift in how this money was used, with greater emphasis on preventative care.
It warned that increased demand and an ageing population meant tighter criteria were being used for who was eligible for care, leaving more unmet need.
Recruitment and retention
The Audit Scotland report said that the 209,690 staff, mainly female, working in social care in Scotland were under immense pressure, and the sector faced ongoing challenges with recruitment and retention.
It cited surveys of staff which showed that almost a quarter leave within the first three months and 88% of providers said recruitment was problematic.
About 78% of home care workers and 74% of care home workers reported they frequently did not have enough time with clients to deliver compassionate and dignified care.
Three-quarters reported they frequently had to do training in their own time.
The report said that 20% of workers were not on permanent contracts and 11% were on zero hour contracts.
The average hourly pay was £9.79 last year, it said.
The Scottish budget in December 2021 announced that this would rise to a minimum of £10.50.
Last year, the Feely report on adult social care also said workers were undervalued and noted that trade unions had called for a minimum rate of £15 per hour.
It backed the implementation of Fair Work principles to improve conditions and called for a national training body.
National care service
Social care minister Kevin Stewart said the National Care Service would ensure everyone gets the high-quality care they are entitled to, regardless of where they live in Scotland.
However, the report said it was at an early stage, with little planning having yet taken place.
The spending watchdog's report said "some things cannot wait".
"A clear plan is needed now to address the significant challenges facing social care in Scotland based on what can be taken forward without legislation, which could provide strong foundations for an NCS," the report said.
Mr Stewart said he was already considering many of the issues raised by Audit Scotland, including staff recruitment and retention, the need for a greater emphasis on preventative care and meeting the needs of service users.
The minister said the pressure facing social care was intense and he was not waiting for the National Care Service before taking action, citing extra funding and an increase in the minimum wage for staff.
'Heroic staff'
Scottish Conservative social care spokesman Craig Hoy said the report should be a "wake-up call" for ministers.
He said "heroic staff" were being overwhelmed and now was not the time to centralise care services.
"Instead of pressing ahead with a wholesale bureaucratic overhaul of services, ministers must engage with carers, staff and those who need support to ensure the highest level of care is being delivered," he said.
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the report was a clear warning of the parlous state of social care in Scotland.
She said: "It is all too clear that, under the SNP's watch, staff have been undervalued, service users have been disempowered and that the sector has been plunged into a recruitment crisis.
"Instead of funding prevention, the system funds crisis and many people have been left abandoned without care packages in place."
She said Scottish Labour would fight for a National Care Service worthy of the name.
Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said improving pay and conditions would be crucial to the future of social care and warned that the SNP's forthcoming centralisation of services would make the situation worse.