Scotland's papers: PM in 'peril' and Scots return to the office

Scotland's papers: PM in 'peril' and Scots return to the officeImage caption, The i says that Boris Johnson is in "peril" as Scotland Yard is called in to investigate the Downing Street lockdown parties after Whitehall inquiry chief Sue Gray handed over her evidence to the police.Image caption, The Metro leads with the same story, the newspaper saying that the prime minister is now facing the "Bill" following the lockdown parties as Ms Gray handed over evidence of the most "flagrant" breaches to the police.Image caption, The National reports that Mr Johnson is "willing to talk to police" in the parties probe, with the prime minister "braced" for the publication of the Gray report which is not expected to be delayed by the Met Police intervention.Image caption, Mr Johnson is also facing "mounting pressure" to publish Ms Gray's report into the party allegations in full after the Met Police cleared the way for its release, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Times says senior civil servant Ms Gray "triggered" the police investigation into the parties by handing over evidence to detectives. Mr Johnson now faces being interviewed either under caution or as a witness, the paper adds.Image caption, "Cops and dobbers" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Record, the newspaper saying that Ms Gray has pictures of the prime minister with wine bottles at "Number 10 bashes".Image caption, The Sun pictures a police officer outside 10 Downing Street on its front page, saying that the address is now a "crime scene" after police officers launched their probe into the "partygate scandal".Image caption, The Daily Express says that Mr Johnson has "welcomed" the police investigation into the Downing Street parties as a way to "draw a line" under the "fiasco".Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that the working from home rules will be relaxed from next week, but says the first minister is also urging a "phased" return to the office.Image caption, The Press and Journal says Scotland has taken a "further step towards normality" after Ms Sturgeon said companies could move to a "hybrid" model of working from Monday.Image caption, The Herald pictures the Glasgow School of Art engulfed in flames on its front page, asking "who's to blame?" following the inconclusive report into the "devastating fire" which was published on Tuesday.Image caption, Residents at a "crisis-hit housing estate" have been left "depressed" as they continue to be plagued with drainage and sewage problems years after moving in, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Express says Aberdeen is facing a £3m "empty homes bill" as 60% of residents reject properties offered to them by the council.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a man has died after collapsing on the street in Dundee.Image caption, A "thug" who hit a man with a sharp wooden stick while he was on the ground in an incident on Argyle Street last year has been jailed for 23 months, reports the Glasgow Times.