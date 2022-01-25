Brewdog boss James Watt apologises but hits back at claims
Brewdog boss James Watt has apologised to anyone who has felt uncomfortable because of his behaviour but hit out at "false rumours and misinformation".
It follows a BBC Disclosure documentary in which the Scottish beer giant chief was accused of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power in the workplace.
On an online investors' forum, Mr Watt said "false claims" in the programme were upsetting and damaging.
He also said he "truly apologised" to anyone he made feel uncomfortable.
The BBC Scotland Disclosure team started investigating the company after almost 300 former and current Brewdog employees signed a letter last year accusing Mr Watt of presiding over a toxic culture of fear.
The Truth about Brewdog documentary told how the company quickly expanded from its roots in the north-east of Scotland to worldwide sales and opening a brewery and eight bars in the US.
It contained allegations from former Brewdog USA workers who said Mr Watt's behaviour meant female bartenders were advised how to avoid unwelcome attention from him, saying his conduct made them feel "uncomfortable" and "powerless".
The documentary also said Mr Watt took women on private late-night brewery tours, leaving staff feeling uncomfortable.
Following the broadcast of the documentary and website story on Monday evening, Mr Watt tweeted that the BBC had published claims which were totally false despite the extensive evidence he had provided.
He said he was now "forced to take legal action against the BBC to protect my reputation".
On Tuesday, Mr Watt wrote to investors to explain that he sometimes "dates" when he is in America.
He said that he had taken friends, relatives and dates on tours of the brewery in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Mr Watt said he did not consider this inappropriate.
He went on to say: "Secondly, and more importantly, I hugely regret anyone feeling in any way uncomfortable around me, as the programme set out."
"This is absolutely the last thing I want and something I will learn from immediately. I truly apologise to anyone who felt that way. This was never my intention.
"However, I would argue that people feeling uncomfortable around me based on false rumours and misinformation does not represent inappropriate behaviour on my behalf."
Mr Watt said that where he was responsible for people not being comfortable then it was clear he had to change.
"I am trying to be a better leader, and to be far more mindful of the impact I have on our team when I am on site," he said.