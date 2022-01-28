BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 21 - 28 January

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 28 January.

Image source, Jackie Dunbar
Image caption,
Fox snooze: These sleepy visitors were spotted on a roof in Lenzie by Jackie Dunbar.
Image source, Emma Oram
Image caption,
Peach of a beach: "Worth getting up early this morning for this stunning sunrise at Aberdeen beach", says Emma Oram.
Image source, Julie Everitt
Image caption,
Early birds: "This was taken in Inverness as the moon was setting and the sun rising", says Julie Everitt.
Image source, Kyle Jackson
Image caption,
Top flight: A gull features in Kyle Jackson's Aberdeen sunrise shot.
Image source, Ricky Clark
Image caption,
Ferry nicely done: "The CalMac boat Isle of Lewis making her way towards Oban going down the Sound of Mull", says Ricky Clark.
Image source, Emily Wilson
Image caption,
On the up: A morning sunrise stomp in Montrose from Emily Wilson.
Image source, Christina Smith
Image caption,
"I ran out in my slippers to get it": Christina Smith captured this "massive fog bow" at Loch Eil in Fort William the day after her birthday. "I was off work to celebrate so wouldn’t have usually been home so feeling very thankful to have seen this", she said. "Luckily it stayed for an hour or so. It was absolutely stunning".
Image source, Ali MacLeod
Image caption,
Feather light: "Having a coffee at a beachside cafe at Portobello when this beautiful starling - and others - appeared, looking for scraps", says Ali MacLeod. "Loved the colour which I noticed when it came close in the morning sunlight".
Image source, Scott McNeill
Image caption,
Glow-rious sky: "An amazing cloud formation just before sunrise over the Cairngorms National Park from Boat of Garten", says Scott McNeill.
Image source, Amy Aitken
Image caption,
Paws for breath: "Bode enjoying the views in Glencoe", says Gary Donlin. "He's 11 now so is winding down on his climbs, but still loves exploring the great outdoors". Picture by Amy Aitken.
Image source, Steven Williamson
Image caption,
Aim high: It was a "hard shift" on Ben More, according to Steven Williamson, but the views were rewarding.
Image source, Paul Filipek
Image caption,
Nuts and crosses: "Have taken many photos of the Forth Rail Bridge over the years but this was the first time with a telephoto lens", says Paul Filipek. "It seems to reveal just how intricate this iconic masterpiece of engineering actually is".
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
The fisher king: "When I was in Linn Park in Glasgow, this kingfisher appeared for a few seconds - just enough time for my heart to skip a beat", says Jacki Gordon.
Image source, Geoff Palmer
Image caption,
Glide rule: "Taken from my glider at 10,000ft over Royal Deeside", says Geoff Palmer.
Image source, Tracy Adair
Image caption,
Thistle do nicely: "Sitting proudly over the River Nith", says Tracy Adair, from Dumfries.
Image source, Peter Maciver
Image caption,
Historic moment: "I’ve driven past this tourist trap about 500 times, all of which without stopping to take a picture", says Peter Maciver at Eilean Donan. "This time, there was plenty of drama to be seen, so stopped the car, and waited for the sun to break through again. Glad I stopped."
Image source, Gary Stanton
Image caption,
A pheasant surprise: "The young stag and pheasant were in Glen Strae, Argyll", says Gary Stanton.
Image source, Alan Doyle
Image caption,
Light load: "When I saw this cargo ship about to pass the Bass Rock I thought it was a wonderful moment", says Alan Doyle.
Image source, Julian Gillespie
Image caption,
Air and grace: "This was taken at Caerlaverock Wetland Centre", says Julian Gillespie at Caerlaverock Wetland Centre. "Sadly the area has suffered many bird losses due to avian flu, so it was nice to capture this lovely bird in flight."
Image source, Leanne MacDonald
Image caption,
Some wear under the rainbow: A bobble hat for Laura Hewitt in this photo from Leanne MacDonald during a swim at Aros pier, Tobermory.
Image source, Millie Russell
Image caption,
Squirreling away: "My 12-year-old daughter Millie took this in woods near Lossiemouth with the digital camera she received for Christmas", says Leigh Russell. "She was delighted to get half a metre away from the squirrel to take its photo sitting on the feeder".
Image source, Gael Hogarth
Image caption,
A staggering view: Gael Hogarth spotted these "deer friends" in Harris.
Image source, Karen Maxwell
Image caption,
Hue and sky: "The sun setting over Loch Katrine", says Karen Maxwell. "A very brisk wind but the pink orange hue on the clouds made it worth not feeling my fingers".
Image source, Calum Hunter
Image caption,
Sunset is afoot: A walk along the beach between Balmedie and Newburgh, captured by Calum Hunter.
Image source, Gordy Macdonald
Image caption,
Norse code: "Vikings in the Celtic Connections procession just as it was leaving Albion Street in Glasgow to march up to the concert hall", says Gordy Macdonald. "A pretty spectacular sight".
Image source, Bob Smart
Image caption,
Fast track: "Was trying some long exposures when I took this picture of the Queensferry Crossing looking grand as the sun set over the River Forth", says Bob Smart to round off this week's selection.

