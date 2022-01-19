Scotland's papers: 'Corner turned' on Omicron and PM under pressure

Scotland's papers: 'Corner turned' on Omicron and PM under pressurePublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that Scotland has "turned the corner" on the Omicron wave as she confirmed many Covid restrictions will be lifted from Monday.Image caption, The Metro says the Covid curbs are now "Omigone", with nightclubs allowed to reopen, table service in pubs scrapped and limits on numbers at indoor events to be lifted from next week.Image caption, The first minister also told MSPs there was a "renewed optimism" with Covid cases and hospital admissions now in decline. Ms Sturgeon also confirmed the vaccine passport scheme would not be expanded to hospitality businesses.Image caption, The National reports that Ms Sturgeon said the country was on the "downward slope" of this wave of cases as she announced the lifting of restrictions introduced on 26 December to curb the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.Image caption, The Daily Express says the first minister will "finally" start axing restrictions next week, "three weeks" after the peak of the Omicron wave, but with the working from home requirement kept in place for now.Image caption, The Daily Star says Scotland is feeling "a little less peaky" after Ms Sturgeon "admitted" that the Omicron wave peaked three weeks ago.Image caption, A "wave of relief" swept through the "hard-pressed" hospitality and entertainment industries following the announcement that most Covid restrictions would be lifted soon, reports The Press and Journal.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is set to announce the lifting of "Plan B" restrictions in England as it emerged a group of Conservative MPs first elected in 2019 are plotting to "oust" him.Image caption, The Times reports a number of MPs are preparing to submit letters of no confidence in the prime minister with Mr Johnson facing a "growing revolt" from those who want to see him removed from office over the Number 10 lockdown parties.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks if the prime minister is set to be toppled by a "pork pie plot", so called after a senior Conservative identified the MP for Melton Mowbray - home of the pork pie - as one of the "ringleaders" of the plot.Image caption, Detectives want to speak to a "feared gangland boss" after his daughter's former partner was shot outside his home, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, The Sun says that Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova has split from her footballer fiance and is now being "comforted" by fellow dancer Kai Widdrington.Image caption, A husband will stand trial accused of stabbing his wife to death before fleeing to Dundee and barricading himself inside a house to evade arrest, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the story that a nursery has been fined £800,000 over a baby's death after the 10-month old was left to eat unsupervised.Image caption, A trial has been told that an antiques collector was robbed of a fake ivory tusk at knifepoint, reports the Evening Telegraph.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.