Scotland to lift most remaining Covid restrictions
Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions are to be eased, with nightclubs reopening, large indoor events resuming and social distancing rules dropped.
The changes will take effect from Monday 24 January after a "significant fall" in new case numbers.
However people are still being asked to work from home and to take lateral flow tests before meeting with others.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that Scotland had "turned the corner on the Omicron wave".
Guidance advising adults against meeting up with more than three households at a time will also be scrapped, along with curbs on indoor contact sports.
And ministers have decided against extending the vaccine passport scheme to more hospitality settings "at this stage".
Ms Sturgeon said that while Omicron is still infecting "large numbers of people", there had been a significant fall in the number of new infections over the past two weeks.
It is now thought that the Omicron wave peaked in the first week of January, and the number of people being admitted to hospital with the virus is also falling.
Restrictions on crowds at outdoor events were lifted on Monday of this week.
From next Monday, the limits on attendance at indoor public events, the requirement for 1m physical distancing and table service in hospitality venues, and the requirement for nightclubs to close will also be removed.
However longer-running measures such as the use of face coverings on public transport and indoor public places will continue, while Ms Sturgeon said people were advised to continue to keep gatherings "small" to reduce the risk of infection.
The first minister said that Scotland was "once again entering a calmer phase of the pandemic", but warned there was still "significant pressure" on health services.
