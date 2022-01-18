400 sexual misconduct claims at Scottish universities
Almost 400 accusations of sexual misconduct have been made to Scottish universities in the past five years, according to new figures.
The highest number were made at the University of Edinburgh where 76 reports were filed, followed by 68 at St Andrews and 60 at Glasgow.
The figures emerged following a series of freedom of information requests by the PA news agency.
Rape Crisis Scotland has warned the numbers are the "tip of the iceberg".
Universities Scotland, which represents the country's 19 higher education institutions, urged further victims to come forward to provide "an accurate picture" of the problem.
The investigation revealed 394 reports were made to Scotland's 18 higher education institutions since the 2016-17 academic year, not including the Open University.
The Royal Conservatoire and Heriot Watt University declined to report the number of accusations they received over fears of identifying those involved.
Both said there were less than five accusations per year.
The PA investigation found:
- The University of Glasgow had 13 reports made by staff against colleagues
- About 308 reports were made against students, while about 68 were made against members of staff
- Edinburgh Napier University said 84% of accusations were against students and 16% against staff
- Investigations were launched into at least 257 of the accusations, resulting in at least 130 sanctions
- Punishments have included 22 exclusions, five suspensions, two dismissals of staff and 46 warnings or cautions.
Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland the numbers were "really worrying" and said many more victims would not feel able to come forward.
She said there was good work happening in universities to put in place fair processes and to encourage people to report sexual offences.
But Ms Brindley added: "Much more needs to be done, particularly in terms of leadership, to make sure they are creating a culture where there is a focus on consent but also where people experiencing misconduct know where to go."
She urged caution over the finding that University of Edinburgh has the highest number of reports.
Ms Brindley said: "Sometimes a high level of allegations can actually reflect a proper process being in place that students feel able to use."
'Safe and respectful'
Universities Scotland said students and staff should be able to learn and teach in "safe and respectful communities".
A spokesman added: "Sadly, that's not everyone's experience and that requires universities to respond effectively.
"Every university has policies and procedures that set standards and expectations of staff and students in their behaviour as well as conduct."
The Scottish government said universities should be places where students study "free from sexual harassment and gender based violence".
It said clear expectations for institutions to adopt and adapt have been set out in the Equally Safe in Higher Education Toolkit.
A spokesman added: "We expect institutions to put in place policies, reporting processes and support arrangements to keep students safe while meeting the needs and diversity of survivors"