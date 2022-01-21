BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 14 - 21 January

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 January.

Image source, Charles MacManaway
Image caption,
Early start: Charles MacManaway was rewarded for his efforts by capturing this sunrise from the top of Carn Liath, above Blair Atholl.
Image source, David Laybourne
Image caption,
Lost at sea: The memorial to the fishing disaster of 1881 at St Abbs captured by David Laybourne.
Image source, John Whitelaw
Image caption,
Night vision: "Had to wonder at the beauty of this cable layer lit up at night when moored at Invergordon," says John Whitelaw.
Image source, Irene Beattie
Image caption,
True blue: Irene Beattie saw this scene while out walking with friends in Luss.
Image source, Phil Ford
Image caption,
Pony club: Phil Ford was out with his children on Trapain Law in East Lothian near East Linton when they made some new friends.
Image source, Joanna Gilpin
Image caption,
By Eck: Loch Eck on a misty day from Joanna Gilpin.
Image source, Alan Doyle
Image caption,
Praise the roof: The ceiling inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh from Alan Doyle.
Image source, Peter Wilkinson
Image caption,
Making a splash: "Bath time for a little siskin in the Perth lade," says Peter Wilkinson.
Image source, Myles Davison
Image caption,
Still night: Myles Davison says he was "not too unhappy" at being woken up early by his cat Beano to see this scene close to the Queensferry Crossing.
Image source, William Johnston
Image caption,
Voracious vole: "Mopping up the leftover bird seed at RSPB Lochwinnoch," says William Johnston.
Image source, Derek Braid
Image caption,
January sails: The start of the East Lothian Yacht Club dinghy racing, with Craigleith Island in the background, from Derek Braid.
Image source, PAmela Dunn
Image caption,
Shell company: Pamela Dunn gathered this collection with her two-year-old son at Seamill.
Image source, Alan Butterfield
Image caption,
In the pink: Alan Butterfield was on the River Lossie estuary as the full moon rose.
Image source, Kenneth Gilmour
Image caption,
Don't look down: "Strong winds made it a little nerve-racking going too close to the edge," says Kenneth Gilmour of this shot from the Mull of Galloway.
Image source, Jennifer Laing
Image caption,
Serene scene: "Montrose Rail Bridge and Montrose Basin at sunset on a lovely, calm winter's day," says Jennifer Laing.
Image source, Ross Mckinney
Image caption,
Stepping out: "My son Max enjoying the winter sun on Broughty Ferry beach," says Ross Mckinney.
Image source, Peter Ribbeck
Image caption,
High there! Peter Ribbeck standing on top of the Cobbler, above Arrochar, with the clouds below him.
Image source, Tom Kelly
Image caption,
Bird watching: Tom Kelly saw this heron being lit up by the low winter sun on the Water of Leith.
Image source, Linda Johnston
Image caption,
Brittle branches: "This old ash tree stands proud on Sweethope Hill near Kelso with the Eildon Hills in the distance on a glorious day in the Borders," says Linda Johnston.
Image source, Ian Barnes
Image caption,
Twice as nice: The water of Leith providing the "perfect reflection surface" for Ian Barnes.
Image source, Wayne Trickett
Image caption,
Round the bend: Wayne Trickett captured this view on the road between Inverness and Gairloch.
Image source, Torquil Macleod
Image caption,
Smooth crossing: "Looking down Loch Broom just after sunrise as the ferry was coming in to port," says Torquil Macleod.
Image source, William Bark
Image caption,
Duck luck: William Bark was fortunate enough to spot these colourful creatures on the River Leven at Balloch.
Image source, Ben Campbell
Image caption,
Feeling rusty: Ben Campbell framed this view on his walk around Loch Katrine.
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
Shake it off: "Taken at Troon beach when Ollie, undeterred by the cold, went for a dip in the sea," says Jacki Gordon.
Image source, Colin Mackie
Image caption,
Wee hoose: "Blackrock Cottage in Glen Coe, absolutely dwarfed by the mighty Buachaille Etive Mhor," says Colin Mackie.
Image source, Curtis Welsh
Image caption,
Magical Moon: The silhouette of Smailholm Tower against the Cheviot Hills from Curtis Welsh.

