Scotland's papers: Covid pressures and 'get exit done' say polls

The impact of Covid on staffing levels in the NHS and social care services is the focus of the Sunday Mail front page which warns many are at "breaking point". The fallout from the row about parties held in UK government buildings during lockdown features on a number of front pages with the Sunday National citing polling which shows the majority of Scots voters think Boris Johnson should quit over the issue. The Sunday Post flags up concerns that the parties row will harm support for the Union given Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has called for Mr Johnson to quit. A photograph of Carrie Johnson and a friend dominates the front of the Sunday Telegraph, as the paper alleges that the prime minister's wife broke Covid social distancing rules days after the public was told it was "critical" to follow the guidance. Scotland on Sunday leads with the story of a woman who is trying to trace her son who she was forced to give up for adoption in the 1960s. The legal team representing Prince Andrew has requested information about his accuser, according to the front page of the Sunday Times. The Scottish Sun front page focuses on the love life of pop star Zayn Malik. The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will freeze the BBC licence fee for two years. "Tense" negotiations between the government and the BBC over the annual fee until the end of 2027 have concluded, the paper says. The Herald on Sunday reports that the BBC is facing a defamation action over a documentary it made about Rangers. The Scottish Sunday Express leads with comments made on BBC Scotland by an NHS expert that there is "cause for optimism" in the latest data about Covid cases.