Number of Covid deaths in Scotland passes 10,000
- Published
More than 10,000 people in Scotland have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, according to the latest figures.
Data published on Friday showed that another 41 deaths linked to the virus had been recorded the previous day, bringing the total to 10,038.
These daily figures are one of three ways in which deaths are counted.
Another includes all death certificates where Covid is mentioned, even if the person has not been tested.
The latest figures, published by the National Records of Scotland on Wednesday, suggested that 12,543 people had died under this measure.
The third method is by looking at excess deaths, a figure which is reached by comparing the total number of deaths to the five-year average. There have been 12,510 excess deaths in Scotland since 16 March 2020.
National Records of Scotland figures for excess deaths show that deaths from most causes rose in 2020 and during 2021.
The exception in both years has been deaths from respiratory diseases, which have been lower than average.
On Friday, the latest daily figures showed that a further 9,910 new cases of coronavirus had been reported in Scotland.
The Scottish government said large volumes of PCR tests being processed by laboratories had affected turnaround times, leading to delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.
It was the second day that the data included cases identified by lateral flow tests, as well as PCR tests.
Of the cases reported on Friday, 4,602 people had tested positive through only a PCR test; 3,933 through only a lateral flow test (LFT); and 1,375 through a PCR test following a lateral flow test.
People with no symptoms who have a positive LFT are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result. However, they must immediately isolate and report the test.
Those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.
Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the Omicron wave appeared to be "decelerating" at this stage.
He said this was evident in hospital numbers, where the rate of increase was slowing down.
However, he stressed that more data was needed before he could give a definitive answer.
He said the case numbers looked lower than they did at the peak of the Omicron wave, although there was some instability in the testing data at the moment.
Mr Yousaf said we would have to wait to see the impact of the return of pupils to school on infection levels.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that she hoped cases might be at, or close to, peaking.