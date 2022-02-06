In pictures: The Queen's jubilee visits to Scotland
- Published
The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.
Her father - King George VI - died on 6 February 1952 - when she was 25 - and she became queen of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, as well as head of the Commonwealth.
The landmarks of her long reign have been celebrated in Scotland.