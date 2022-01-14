Scotland's papers: Queen 'casts out' Prince Andrew and Tory civil war

Scotland's papers: Queen 'casts out' Prince Andrew and Tory civil warPublished19 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The majority of Scottish papers focus on news that the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Herald highlights a comment from the Palace, saying Prince Andrew must face his sexual assault lawsuit as a private citizen.Image caption, The Times says the move signals that the Queen has finally given up her patience with her second son, who is frequently described as her favourite. The paper says it is understood the decision was taken after discussions among members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Image caption, The Scotsman highlights the fact that the move came after 152 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans wrote to the Queen, demanding the prince be removed from the honorary military positions. The paper says Buckingham Palace responded "within hours".Image caption, The i says the Queen has "cast out" the duke ahead of the upcoming sexual assault lawsuit. He has consistently denied the claims.Image caption, Similarly, the Metro reports that Prince Andrew has effectively been "booted out" of the Royal Family as it distances itself from his lawsuit in the US brought by Virginia Giuffre.Image caption, Like the Metro, "Throne Out" is the Scottish Sun's headline. The paper says Prince Andrew looked "ashen-faced" as he was driven to see his mother. The decision to reduce the prince to a "private citizen" was one of the hardest in the Queen's 70 years on the throne, the Sun adds.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph features an image of the prince and his lawyer being driven from the Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle after being summoned by the Queen. The paper says he met the monarch for a 45-minute meeting amid speculation he will have to pay off Ms Giuffre. The duke has said he will continue to defend the civil case.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Prince Charles and his son, Prince William, were understood to have been "instrumental" in forcing Prince Andrew out. The paper quotes a senior palace source as saying: "This is about the survival of the institution at all costs."Image caption, Picking up on that theme, the Daily Express, like other papers, says the decision was about protecting the reputation of the Royal Family. "Queen casts Andrew adrift... for the sake of the monarchy" is its headline.Image caption, "Common as muck" is how the Daily Star describes the prince, adding that he will face the sexual assault claims as Andy Windsor.Image caption, In other news, the Daily Record leads on reports that Downing Street staff held two parties the night before Prince Philip's funeral. Hours before the Queen mourned alone, No 10 workers allegedly downed alcohol late into the night, the paper reports.Image caption, For The National, the main news continues to be a "civil war" within the Conservative party after Scottish leader Douglas Ross called on the PM to resign over the Downing Street lockdown party revelations. The paper says Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack criticised Jacob Rees-Mogg's dismissal of Douglas Ross as a "lightweight" in a radio interview - but said he had tried to persuade Mr Ross to wait until an investigation had concluded before distancing himself from Boris Johnson.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with calls from north east MSP Douglas Lumsden to support the air travel industry. The paper says about 400 people have lost their jobs at Aberdeen airport due to the pandemic's impact on travel.Image caption, The Courier also leads with job losses as the OVO energy company plans to close its Perth office as part of efforts to cut 1,700 jobs across the UK.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a DJ at the Nox nightclub is in court facing rape and sexual assault charges. The paper says Alisdair Randalls made no plea when he appeared in private on Wednesday.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph pictures the burned-out remains of an abandoned caravan near the Stack Retail Park in Dundee after it caught fire on Wednesday.Image caption, And the Edinburgh Evening News leads with questions over whether drivers could be charged to use the city's roads as part of plans to cut emissions by 2030 - a plan that was previously "vetoed".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.