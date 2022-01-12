Four arrested after fatal attack in Livingston in November
- Published
Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of Blair Gault in West Lothian.
Police said that following a police operation on Wednesday morning, two men, aged 51 and 33 and two women, aged 52 and 54, had been arrested.
Mr Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath in the early hours of 16 November.
He died at the scene of what police described as a "sustained and violent" attack.
Officers said Mr Gault, who was from Livingston, was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent between 02:30 and 03:00.
He was found in an open area near a railway line.
A police spokesperson said enquires were ongoing.