Scotland's population projected to peak in 2028
- Published
Scotland's population looks likely to fall after reaching a peak in 2028, according to research by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The records authority believes that the population will rise slightly to 5.48m in 2028 before falling to 5.39m by 2045.
The first projections for several years show a trend for lower birth rates as the catalyst for the drop.
There are currently 5.47m people living in Scotland.
Looking at past trends in births, deaths and migration, NRS predicts that by 2045 there will be 200,000 fewer children (a fall of 22%) and 300,000 more people over 65 (an increase of 30%).
If the projections from NRS are realised, Scotland's population will fall by 1.5% over the next 25 years, while the UK population will grow by 5.8%.
NRS head of population and migration statistics Esther Roughsedge said: "Birth rates have been falling steadily for a number of years.
"Lower birth rates are the main reason these projections are lower than previous ones.
"Life expectancy has stalled since 2012-2014 and Covid-19 has had some impact.
"But most of the projected change is due to longer-terms trends showing more deaths than births each year.
"As has been the case since mid-2001, more people are projected to move to Scotland than leave each year, but beyond 2028 this will no longer offset the gap between births and deaths.
"This is the main reason for these figures showing Scotland's population peaking in the next decade before falling."
Projections are used as a guide for those involved in planning services for the future.
A fall in the number of children and more older people will change the pattern of demand for services like schools, health and social care.
The NRS report is based on data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
'To be celebrated'
Robin Maynard from the campaign group Population Matters said the news should be welcomed.
He said: "Ignore the familiar alarmist warnings of 'economic collapse' from old school economists and those putting short-term profit before long-term wellbeing.
"More people enjoying longer, healthier lives and a younger generation making the responsible, ecological choice to have smaller families is to be celebrated."
He said a smaller population meant "less of the bad stuff" including traffic congestion, pollution, and competition for housing and schools.