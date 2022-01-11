David Grier loses fight for damages over Rangers case
A business consultant who was arrested during the probe into Craig Whyte's takeover of Rangers has lost a £9m damages action against the Crown Office and Police Scotland.
David Grier was arrested in November 2014 but was later acquitted of all charges by a High Court judge
Mr Grier said the arrest had been a "career ending moment".
A judge at the Court of Session ruled Mr Grier had failed to prove he was the victim of a malicious prosecution.
In total, seven people were arrested during the fraud investigation in 2014 but Craig Whyte was the only one whose case ever went before a jury.
Mr Whyte was accused of using Rangers' own money to buy the club while claiming the funds were his. He was found not guilty in 2017.
The Crown Office has already admitted that two employees of financial consultants Duff and Phelps - David Whitehouse and Paul Clark - were subjected to "malicious" prosecutions over their role in events at Rangers.
Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark were appointed administrators of the club in 2012.
They have received damages from the Crown Office of £10.5m each and £3m in legal expenses.
The current Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC apologised to both men in a statement in the Scottish Parliament.
The Crown also admitted that there was a malicious prosecution against Charles Green, who led a consortium which took over Rangers in 2012.
In August, Mr Green settled for £6.3m in compensation for being wrongfully prosecuted by the Crown Office. He also had his legal fees paid.
In a judgment from the Court of Session on Tuesday, judge Lord Tyre said he recognised that comparisons could be drawn between his decision on Mr Grier, who also worked for Duff and Phelps, and the outcome of actions by Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark.
He said: "I do not regard it as appropriate to attempt to identify reasons why admissions of liability were made in those cases but no finding of liability is made in this case.
"The admissions of liability were decisions taken by the Crown in the light of the factual circumstances as they were perceived."
The judge said his task was to assess the evidence presented to the court in the claim before him.