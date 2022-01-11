Scotland's papers: 'We must live with Covid' and Downing Street party

Scotland's papers: 'We must live with Covid' and Downing Street partyPublished26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of papers pick up on an interview with the first minister ahead of her announcement on the latest Covid measures. The Scottish Daily Express highlights that "for the first time", Nicola Sturgeon said the country would have to "learn to live with Covid" in future.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the FM indicated that as part of these long-term plans, Scots will have to wear face masks in public settings for years to come. It comes after Ms Sturgeon confirmed her government was drawing up a new strategy for living with Covid last week, the paper highlights.Image caption, The Times forecasts that the first minister will "signal" an end to crowd restrictions at large sporting events in her announcement today. The paper says there is "still debate" over the date that large outdoor events can resume and it is "unlikely" that any changes will be made to rules for indoor events and hospitality.Image caption, The National is among several papers to lead with revelations that the prime minister's private secretary invited 100 staff to "bring your own booze" to a garden party at 10 Downing Street during the first national lockdown.Image caption, "Downing It Street" is the Metro's front-page headline. The paper says that less than an hour before the gathering, the then culture secretary Oliver Dowden had issued the direction to the public to limit meetings to one person outside their household in an outdoor, public setting.Image caption, The i says a Whitehall investigation will look into this latest allegation of rule breaking. The paper also reports that a leading World Health Organization official says the end of the pandemic is "in sight" - but he warns of a difficult three months ahead.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Downing Street was in crisis on Monday night after Mr Johnson was accused of attending a "boozy, lockdown-busting party". The paper says the "bombshell email" reveals senior aide Martin Reynolds invited staff to the event when lockdown rules meant all parties were illegal.Image caption, The Courier leads with reaction from Scotland's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who said the PM had "no moral authority" as he called on him to resign. The paper says Boris Johnson and his then fiancee, Carrie Symonds, were said to have been at the gathering on 20 May. The news was revealed in an email obtained by ITV News.Image caption, Campaigners have said that "deadly" cancers are being diagnosed later due to disruption to healthcare, according to The Herald. The paper says that stomach, lung, pancreatic, brain and oesophageal cancers have always been disproportionately diagnosed late, but this is being exacerbated by reluctance to attend A&E or to speak to a GP during the pandemic.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a man wanted by Interpol who was arrested in hospital after being admitted with Covid-19. The paper's source says Arthur Knight was wanted "worldwide" before he arrived at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on a man who died from coronavirus after his fear of needles prevented him from getting vaccinated. The paper says Stewart Gilray's wife has now urged those with phobias to attempt to overcome their fears.Image caption, A man who was found guilty of sex attacks on two women in Dundee and Perthshire has been jailed for five years, reports the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with health campaigners who are concerned that a minor injuries unit covering west Caithness and north Sutherland will be permanently closed - despite the health board's insistence that the closure is temporary.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a man who was hired by a family to do DIY work was found to have spied on them for a month with a hidden camera.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a case of attempted murder in which a man struck and stabbed a woman with a bottle.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland leads on news that catching a common cold may offer some immunity against Covid.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.