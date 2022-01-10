Covid in Scotland: Restrictions are working, insists adviser
The Covid restrictions in place across Scotland are helping to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, a government adviser has said.
An update on the current restrictions will be given by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood on Tuesday.
But national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch says measures such as the closure of nightclubs are making a difference.
The Scottish government has faced criticism that the rules are too tough.
The latest Scottish government Covid report shows average daily cases in Scotland (2,824 per one million population in the week to 6 January) was higher than in England (2,615 per one million) which has fewer Covid restrictions.
But Prof Leitch points out that Scotland's rates are well below Wales and Northern Ireland, adding that it is the "worrying" increases in Covid hospitalisations which should be the focus.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said the restrictions regime in place "is protecting people" despite the scale of infection rates.
He added: "Should we still be protecting the public from these case rates if they are just going to go anyway?
"I think yes is the answer to that. I think the protections reduce the size of the wave and they also potentially elongate the wave to allow you to get more people vaccinated and spread the hospitalisations and intensive care cases out over a longer period.
"That's got to be good. Now that is not always good if you own a pub or a nursery and people are having to self-isolate, so it's a real balance in there between the number of cases, the numbers off work but I still think it is the right thing to do to try and reduce that case rate."
Prof Leitch also revealed ministers will begin giving out separate figures for positive Covid cases caught on both lateral flow and PCR tests.
This follows changes announced last week which mean people who have no symptoms but record a positive lateral flow test result will no longer have to go for a PCR test.
'Activities curtailed'
Meanwhile, Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Edinburgh University, told Good Morning Scotland that the balance in managing harms throughout the pandemic had not been right.
He said: "I'm concerned why a lot of the evidence - such as the complete lack of necessity to keep us indoors because this virus does not transmit outdoors - was there from very early on and yet somehow, through the scientific advisory systems and the politicians, this didn't get translated into public health action.
"As a result we all spent a lot of time having our activities curtailed for very little effect and far too long in my view."