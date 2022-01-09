Scotland's papers: 'Jab all over 5s' and family cash plan for elderly

Image caption,

The distribution of free lateral flow tests could end as part of a government strategy to start living with Covid, according to the Sunday Times Scotland. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new plans within weeks, with free tests potentially only being provided in high-risk settings, such as care homes, hospitals and schools, and for those with symptoms. The paper quotes a Whitehall source as saying: "I don't think we are in a world where we can continue to hand out free lateral flow tests to everybody."