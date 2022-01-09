Scotland's papers: 'Jab all over 5s' and family cash plan for elderly

Scotland's papers: 'Jab all over 5s' and family cash plan for elderlyPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A leading public health expert has called for primary school pupils to be vaccinated against Covid in a bid to spare schools from soaring pupil and staff absences. The Scottish Mail on Sunday says Prof Linda Bauld's comments come after some schools across the country were forced to close last week due to the prevalence of the new Omicron variant in the community.Image caption, A radical plan to pay family members to take care of a loved one to ease the crisis in the NHS is being considered across Scotland, according to the Sunday Mail. The government is to look at proposals to pay relatives £15 an hour to do the job of home carers in a bid to prevent hospital bed blocking and help a sector struggling with huge staff shortages because of Covid.Image caption, The Scottish Sun's front page is dominated by a woman who claims she was injected with six times the usual dose of the Pfizer booster at a vaccination centre in Airdrie. Caitlin Russell told the paper she was phoned by a nurse two hours after her jab and advised to go to A&E immediately. NHS Lanarkshire has apologised for the error.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday reports the sickest Covid patients in Scotland's hospitals are unvaccinated. The paper says "exhausted medics" have shared their concerns for the 300,000 Scots who have not had their jabs. It also highlights the fact that more than 150,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive virus test.Image caption, The distribution of free lateral flow tests could end as part of a government strategy to start living with Covid, according to the Sunday Times Scotland. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new plans within weeks, with free tests potentially only being provided in high-risk settings, such as care homes, hospitals and schools, and for those with symptoms. The paper quotes a Whitehall source as saying: "I don't think we are in a world where we can continue to hand out free lateral flow tests to everybody."Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads with a leading virologist's claims that Covid restrictions may soon come to an end. The paper says Dr Chris Smith "struck an optimistic note" in his Naked Scientist podcast when he said the virus will have to be treated like flu. Like many of Sunday's front pages the paper also features one of three new photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge released to mark her 40th birthday.Image caption, Sir Keir Starmer has admitted the "status quo" approach to Scotland cannot go on - but insisted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has her focus "in the wrong place", reports Scotland on Sunday. The paper reveals the Labour leader has asked former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to head up a Commission on the Future of the UK, which will look at where power ought to reside.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports Scotland's islands lost £20m of EU funding during the first year of Brexit. The paper says ministers have been accused of "abandoning" coastal communities and have been urged to act on homes, jobs and ferries to secure their future.Image caption, Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the government will overhaul the post-Brexit agreement over Northern Ireland unilaterally if she is unable to reach a solution with the European Union. The paper notes that the warning will likely "inflame tensions with Brussels" ahead of Ms Truss' first meeting with her EU counterpart on Thursday.Image caption, And The National says the SNP is preparing to launch a new move in the Spring to push for independence. The paper reports the programme will "equip activists with tools to convince undecided voters".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.