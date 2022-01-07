Covid in Scotland: How are schools coping?

Aberdeen City Council - All schools are open and no classes are being asked to undertake home learning. There are 222 teachers and 179 support staff absent, however the council said not all of these were directly Covid-related. On Thursday, Cults Academy said in a letter to parents that 92% of pupils were in school. Twenty five members of staff - including 21 teachers - were absent, with Covid responsible for almost all of these. The letter said: "At one point, it looked like we may have had to ask a year group to stay at home and undertake remote learning." The school said it faced a similar scenario on Friday although it expected some staff to return to work.