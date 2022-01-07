Cars stuck on motorway as snow causes disruption across Scotland
Motorists are facing treacherous driving conditions with heavy snow falling across many parts of the country.
Several vehicles have been stuck on the M8 eastbound off-slip at J16 Craighall in Glasgow.
Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight was also affecting many routes including the M77 and M74.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland until 12:00.
Bear North West Trunk Roads said there was snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.
Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted that a number of vehicles had been abandoned throughout the area due to the weather.
The Met Office warning covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.
It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says that snow showers are likely.
The warning states: "Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts."
Traffic Scotland said it was monitoring the situation closely.
Douglas Cairns, the agency's operations support manager, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Throughout this morning our operating companies and partner agencies have been working to mitigate the effects of the snow conditions and at the moment there are no closures or restrictions affecting the trunk road network so far.
"The weather warning is in the west of Scotland, so we will see snow conditions across the M74, M77 M8 and wider up the A82 towards the Highlands as well.
"We have our front line of patrol vehicles out now working to clear any snowfall that occurs and treat the roads."
He said his his advice for anyone travelling this morning was to "please check in with Transport Scotland's website before you set off to understand the conditions"
Mr Cairns added: "Use the live-eye views to see the CCTV images from across the network and make sure you are prepared for yourself and your vehicle for the wintry conditions."
He also suggested delaying travel until after the weather warnings had expired.