Cars stuck on motorway as snow causes disruption across Scotland
Motorists are facing treacherous driving conditions with heavy snow falling across many parts of the country.
Several vehicles have been stuck on the M8 eastbound off-slip at J16 Craighall in Glasgow.
Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight was also affecting many routes including the M77 and M74.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland until 12:00.
Bear North West Trunk Roads said there was snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.
Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted that a number of vehicles had been abandoned throughout the area due to the weather.
The Met Office warning covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.
It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says that snow showers are likely.
The warning states: "Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts."