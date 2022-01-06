Cancellations after two people struck by trains
- Published
Some rail services were cancelled after two people were hit by trains in separate incidents over an hour.
The incidents caused the cancellation of ScotRail trains running between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy, and between Kilmarnock and Ayr.
The Kilmarnock incident happened at about 19:40 and the Croy one at about 20:00. The Kilmarnock to Ayr line reopened at about 21:45.
Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were still running on other routes.
ScotRail put on replacement buses for customers travelling between Queen St, Bishopbriggs and Croy.
It also diverted some trains via Cumbernauld.