Scotland's papers: Self-isolation cut and the babies born drug addicts

Scotland's papers: Self-isolation cut and the babies born drug addictsPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Changes to Covid self-isolation rules dominate many of the front pages. The Herald says the cut in isolation time from 10 days to seven - provided two negative tests are returned - has been broadly welcomed by business leaders and health experts. The rule switch announced by the first minister also means asymptomatic people who test positive for Covid with a lateral flow test will no longer need to take a PCR test.Image caption, The Daily Express says some industry leaders do not believe the easing of restrictions goes far enough. The paper quotes figures in the business community demanding to know when all Covid curbs will end.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with Nicola Sturgeon's confirmation that she is set to announce a new "blueprint for how Scotland will live with the virus in the long-term". The paper says the first minister admitted that hard-line restrictions were less effective in reducing infections from the Omicron variant than with the previous Delta strain.Image caption, The Metro takes a similar line, saying Ms Sturgeon has vowed to find "less restrictive" ways of dealing with the pandemic. However, it says the first minister remains insistent that keeping the self-isolation period at 10 days until now was the right thing to do.Image caption, The i breaks down the rule changes to show how they affect people who test positive for Covid and their close contacts. But it points out that restrictions affecting the number of people gathering in pubs, restaurants and at large sporting events will remain in place until at least 17 January.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the relaxation of rules comes as the pandemic in Scotland reaches "a grim new milestone". It leads with a prediction that the country could record its one millionth positive Covid case today.Image caption, Sticking to the facts and figures, The Scotsman says one in 20 Scots is believed to have had Covid in the last week of December. It comes as health boards warned of "extreme" pressures while NHS staff absences reached the highest levels since June 2020.Image caption, The main picture on the front page of The Times is of tennis ace Novak Djokovic who has been denied entry to Australia after claiming a medical exemption from a Covid vaccine. Elsewhere, the paper reports a "boost for holidays" as a complex system of travel testing is scrapped in England.Image caption, The Daily Record also features the Covid restriction changes on its front page. But it leads with new figures showing at least 852 babies were born addicted to drugs in Scotland over the last four years. The paper says the figures have sparked calls for health services to do more to encourage pregnant women to seek treatment if they have addiction issues.Image caption, Conservative peer Baroness Mone has been invited a police interview after a formal complaint that she sent a racist text message, The Scottish Sun reports. Her representative tells the paper the underwear tycoon is "100 per cent not a racist".Image caption, After several days of growing numbers of people signing a petition opposing a knighthood for former prime minister Tony Blair, the Daily Star indulges in wordplay on a movie title to mark the 750,000-signature mark being passed. "The Blair ditch project" is the headline - and it is accompanied by a more serious point as the paper urges: "In fact, let's put an end to the whole bloody honours system once and for all."Image caption, The Courier says concerns about rust, corrosion and leakages at the Olympia swimming pool in Dundee were raised "years before" the centre closed for a £4m repair programme in October.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the same story, saying structural issues at the £32m Olympia pool meant it was "a disaster waiting to happen".Image caption, The Press and Journal focuses on Covid cases continuing to rise in the north east of Scotland. It says nearly 1,500 were reported on the day Nicola Sturgeon announced an easing of self-isolation restrictions.Image caption, The National says leading figures in the SNP have hit back at a suggestion by a former party policy chief that a second independence referendum should be a three-way vote to include "devo max".Image caption, The Evening Express has an interview with a woman from Newmachar in Aberdeenshire who says she has been forced to travel 8,000 miles to Mexico for multiple sclerosis treatment because she is not deemed "ill enough" to receive it in the UK.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says a "cesspit" public toilet that is frequently used as a drug den in the city centre has prompted more calls for a safe consumption room in Glasgow.