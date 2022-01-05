Covid: Scottish self-isolation period cut to seven days
People who test positive for Covid in Scotland will be allowed to exit self-isolation after seven days if they have no fever and record two negative lateral flow tests.
The move brings Scotland into line with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Household contacts of people with the virus will be allowed to take tests rather than going into quarantine, so long as they have had a booster shot.
The first minister also said no new restrictions will be put in place.
