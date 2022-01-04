Scotland's papers: Covid patient numbers double and cases warning

Scotland's papers: Covid patient numbers double and cases warningPublished22 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has almost doubled since Christmas as daily infections in Scotland go over 20,000 for the first time, reports The Times.Image caption, The Herald says a record number of care home staff are absent after testing positive for Covid amid warnings that operators are facing a "critical situation" as more than 100,000 infections were detected in the past week.Image caption, The Scotsman says a nursing union has warned NHS Scotland may soon face "difficult decisions" over prioritising care as staff struggle to keep up with rising rates of absence because of Covid.Image caption, Sage scientists have said that the Omicron peak could be "long and drawn-out" with the UK unlikely to see the same sharp fall in cases recorded in South Africa, reports the i newspaper.Image caption, The Daily Express warns that Scotland may see "restrictions until spring" after Prof Jason Leitch said it may be "too early" to ease Scotland's Covid rules in April.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks if Covid rules in Scotland will now get "even tougher" as the country enters a "crunch week" in the fight against the virus.Image caption, The head of the UK's vaccine body has said that fourth Covid jabs should not be offered until there is more evidence they are effective, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The National says a petition to remove Tony Blair's knighthood has "blasted" through 500,000, but a clause in the rules means there may be no response from the UK government or a debate in the Commons.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that prosecutors plan to "cripple" Scottish crime gangs by putting 50 suspects on trial.Image caption, Prince Andrew's fate "hangs in the balance" as a judge decides if the case against him is quashed, according to The Sun.Image caption, The Daily Star says the "rush" to inhabit Mars has been "knocked off course" after a space expert warned astronauts could turn cannibal if it all went wrong on the red planet.Image caption, The Press and Journal pictures a queue for PCR tests on its front page, the newspaper saying that demand for Covid tests has soared as the daily case rate pushed "well past" 20,000 on Monday.Image caption, Police and a children's welfare charity has warned that paedophile hunters are putting youngsters at "greater risk" by driving abusers "further underground", reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Express says a man from north-east Scotland has been arrested in the Unites States over the murder of his wife.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says some homeless children in Dundee have had to wait 500 days for a permanent address, with hundreds in temporary housing.Image caption, A 20-year-old woman has died following in a crash on the M8 just before Christmas, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.