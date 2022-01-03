Covid: Scotland hits record number of new cases
- Published
A further 20,217 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, the highest daily figure of the pandemic.
The Public Health Scotland figures are the first to be published in 2022 - after the last tranche released on 29 December also showed record cases.
Official statistics also showed more than 1,000 people were in hospital - the highest since October last year.
The Scottish government said there had been delays in results being reported due to the high volume of tests.
It said the figure had also been impacted by the holiday weekend.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
